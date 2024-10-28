Huge seven-figure bill faces Red Bull if they ditch Sergio Perez

Details of huge pay-off Red Bull must swallow if they bin Sergio Perez, reports Stewart Bell

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Carlos Sainz kept the good times rolling for Ferrari in Mexico, with the Spaniard storming to the red team’s second-straight victory, his fourth career win – as the Prancing Horse galloped past Red Bull for second in the constructors’ standings, its eyes on the top spot with four races to go.

And while Scuderia team boss Frédéric Vasseur had dismissed a title chase was front of mind in Austin, things changed south of the border.

“Since Monza, our car has now worked well at very different types of track, so I feel we can be competitive at the remaining races also,” he said.

In the paddock, there was no shortage of chatter against a backdrop of maximum Mexico: in styling – with Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) festival held on the Saturday after the Grand Prix, November 2nd – and cuisine, with the Taqueria a big hit, including with many of the drivers.

Huge buyout if Red Bull opt to get rid

Naturally, Sergio Perez’s future was the big story, with the Mexican stating pre-event that he’s staying at Red Bull, despite enduring a “terrible season”.

"In the end, I'm part of a team, part of an organisation, and imagine you've been with the best team in the world for four years, and they've just renewed you for two more years,” he said.

“So, they value my work and that's why I'm still there.”

But, Checo’s career destruction looked complete on home soil, as the “worst GP” he’s had at home  – following a fifth Q1 elimination in qualifying this season, and 17th place finish in the Grand Prix (11 places behind teammate Max Verstappen, who was handed two 10-second time penalties).

Pérez, who was last on the podium in China, six months ago, has played a major part in Red Bull’s slide down the constructors’ standings – with the works team now third behind McLaren and Ferrari. But it’s reported that Red Bull can’t just jettison the Mexican, with a £3.85 million ($5m) contract buy-out required, according to ESPN.

Drivers disagree over rule change

Checo’s teammate Verstappen was also under fire, after he ran Norris off-track twice for 20-seconds (across two penalties) added to his stop – with the Dutch world champion doing similar in Austin, though there Norris was penalised for passing him while both were off-track.

The FIA has since taken action, with the governing body planning to introduce a reworded F1 racing guidelines document at the penultimate round in Qatar. It’s understood that changes have already been approved, with the final wording to be signed-off by the Grand Prix Drivers Association.

But, some members of the grid don’t think changes need to be made.

“No drama there,” said Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas. “It’s just that some drivers are pushing the limits of the regulations more, and almost like taking the piss out of it, but the rules are clear.”

Two grands prix in talks to extend deal

Behind the scenes, race promoters continued negotiations with F1 for contract renewals, including Mexico – whose deal runs out after next year’s event.

"We’ve already started conversations with Formula 1, with the [Mexico] city, and with government officials to form the right coalition to make this happen, and get an extension,” said event director Alejandro Soberon.

“We're fairly optimistic that we're going to have a race for many, many years."

The Mexico City Grand Prix is rightly one of the most popular on the F1 calendar, as a destination race, with grandstands annually packed to the rafters, including this year’s edition: the tickets for which sold out in just two hours for a weekend attendance of 404,958 people.

Also bargaining with F1 is Belgium, which also has a contract up to and including 2025, though it’s understood the promoters want an annual race at Spa – and not to alternate with the Netherlands. But, the pressure is on with F1 keen to expand in Africa and Asia – via talks with South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The paddock will be ready for a break after this coming weekend, however, with Brazil the last leg in the first of two triple-headers that close out the 2024 season. 

So it’s onwards to São Paulo, the southern hemisphere’s largest city, and home to legendary track Interlagos – where the sport will remember the late, great three- time F1 World Champion Ayrton Senna, 30 years after his passing.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
2h ago
Huge seven-figure bill faces Red Bull if they ditch Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
Feature
3h ago
‘Got what he had coming to him’ - Does Max Verstappen need to change?
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Honda “have better edge grip, better traction, more top speed” than Yamaha - Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
Feature
4h ago
Mexico F1 driver ratings: Carlos Sainz gets perfect score as one midfield star shines
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
RR
News
4h ago
Michael Dunlop: National road racing “is finished, I don’t think the TT needs it”
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Takaaki Nakagami “super happy” for “very clever” compatriot Ai Ogura after Moto2 title win
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Joan Mir takes aim at MotoGP stewards after “over the limit” Marc Marquez clash
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Who is MotoGP title favourite now after tense Thai GP?
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton blames front wing misjudgement for “really bad” opening stint
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
Feature
6h ago
OPINION: Does Andrea Iannone deserve a second-chance?
Andrea Iannone in 2019
Andrea Iannone in 2019