Five F1 drivers desperately aiming to avoid the dreaded axe in 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 season is approaching - and that means the scrutiny on some drivers will ramp up.

Expected to hit the ground running and keep their teams in healthy constructors' championship positions, the pressure on F1 drivers has scarcely been greater.

Here's five drivers who will be looking over their shoulder if things don't start well...

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the 18-year-old Mercedes wonderkid who has been handed Lewis Hamilton’s seat for the 2025 campaign. To say his seat for next year is at risk is not entirely fair, given he is yet to make his F1 grand prix debut.

However, various circumstances in the driver market could put Antonelli - or his teammate George Russell - at risk. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly aired his desire to sign Max Verstappen throughout the past year.

While Verstappen’s Red Bull contract does not end until 2028, Red Bull’s on-track competitiveness could result in a premature departure. Verstappen grew increasingly frustrated with the performance of his RB20 in 2024, even though he clinched his fourth straight title.

Verstappen loves Red Bull, so leaving them would be a last resort, but if he does, it could be Antonelli - or even Russell - that has to make way. For Antonelli, making his F1 debut in a top team is far from a common occurrence.

Hamilton was thrown into McLaren in 2007 alongside Fernando Alonso and excelled, narrowly missing out on the drivers’ title. However, in recent years, other prodigious talents like Verstappen, Russell, and Charles Leclerc have all spent seasons learning their trade in midfield machinery.

Verstappen and Leclerc spent the best part of a year at Toro Rosso and Sauber respectively, while Russell had to wait three years at Williams before getting a chance at Mercedes. If Antonelli struggles considerably in his rookie season - and Verstappen is potentially available - then Wolff might be forced into a shock change for 2026.

Alex Albon

Since making his F1 comeback with Williams at the start of 2022, Alex Albon has steadily enhanced his reputation. The Thai driver’s F1 form was so impressive that he was tipped as a possible candidate to join Ferrari, while a return to Red Bull also seemed possible.

The arrival of Franco Colapinto as Logan Sargeant’s mid-season replacement put the spotlight back on Albon. The Argentine was immediately a close match for Albon, putting him under immense pressure.

Of course, Albon had the edge - and as the year progressed, maintained a comfortable advantage over Colapinto, who had to run older-spec parts. Still, it showed that Albon isn’t quite the complete driver ahead of Carlos Sainz’s arrival.

Sainz will be joining Williams on the back of his strongest year with Ferrari to date. It will be a crucial test to judge Albon’s true ability against a known quantity.

With Colapinto waiting in the wings, Albon will need a strong season.

Liam Lawson

If you’re teammates with Verstappen, then your seat is going to be at risk. Liam Lawson has the daunting task of going up against the four-time world champion in 2025.

To Lawson’s credit, he has shown great adaptability to get up to speed and prove himself in his short 11-race F1 stint. Lawson will be under intense pressure alongside Verstappen as Red Bull look to return to title-winning ways in the constructors’ Championship.

Jack Doohan

Out of all 20 drivers on the 2025 F1 grid, Jack Doohan’s seat is at the most risk. There have been recurring rumours about Doohan’s future with Alpine - even before his debut at the season-ending 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has talked about being interested in Colapinto, while refusing to give absolute assurances regarding Doohan seeing out the season. Doohan will be fortunate to make it into next year, given the speculation around his future and the identity of his teammate - Pierre Gasly - who ended 2024 spectacularly.

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar will be one of the five rookies on the 2025 F1 grid. The Frenchman finished runner-up in the Formula 2 standings, missing out on the title to Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto.

Despite concerns about his temperament and performance in various tests for Red Bull, Hadjar has earned the call-up alongside Tsunoda for the upcoming season.

Tsunoda has outperformed all three of his most recent teammates - Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, and Lawson - and will be expecting to do the same with Hadjar. Hadjar will have to perform well in 2025, given Red Bull have 17-year-old prodigy Arvid Lindblad competing in F2 this year.