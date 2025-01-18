McLaren and Red Bull dealt a blow as experts pick F1 2025's fastest car

Our writers predict which car will be the envy of its rivals

Red Bull
2025 is the final season in the regulations cycle in Formula 1.

Next year, a major engine revamp will provide an opportunity for every team to have a clean slate.

That’s why Aston Martin have brought in Adrian Newey, to give them the greatest chance of starting a new era of dominance from 2026 onwards with the fastest car.

Mercedes have also been rumoured to have an enviable engine for the new regulations cycle.

But this year? McLaren ended 2024 with the fastest car but that’s no guarantee that they can cement their position by the end of this year.

Our writers have predicted which team will have the fastest F1 car by the conclusion of 2025…

Lewis Duncan: Ferrari’s upwards trajectory is cause for much optimism after a solid 2024 campaign in which it came away from it just 14 points shy of the constructors’ championship.

Ahead of a major regulation shift in 2026, teams won’t be putting much resources into their 2025 challengers.

Ferrari has a strong foundation to start from and small tweaks could see it come up with a strong package from the off.

If it can keep that momentum up, it will end 2025 with the best car, while its 2026 development will have the influence of Lewis Hamilton in it as he steadily gets up to speed with how the Ferrari needs to be driven to get the most out of it.

Lewis Larkam: I think we will see a really close fight between McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari at the start of the season, but my guess is that it will be Ferrari who ends the season with the fastest car, winning both world championships in the process.

Connor McDonagh: McLaren will start the season well and given that a lot of teams will be focused on 2026, they will end the year with the best car as well. 

