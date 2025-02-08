Machinery theory touted as explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari crash

“That’s something to factor in - it was a difficult car to drive.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

The specific car Lewis Hamilton was driving when he crashed in testing for Ferrari has been identified as a possible cause.

Hamilton caused a stir with a minor incident which caused a Ferrari test day to end prematurely, even meaning teammate Charles Leclerc’s programme was postponed.

But Hamilton was driving the SF-23, the troublesome 2023 Ferrari which may have contributed to his small crash.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

“There is mystery surrounding certain elements of it,” Lewis Larkam told the Crash F1 podcast.

“Ferrari have not commented on it, understandably they want to keep it private.

“A source has told me it was a minor incident.

“For them, it was nothing more than a small incident and a normal part of testing, particularly when you consider Hamilton is used to driving for Mercedes.

“It’s an expected part of testing when a driver is learning a car, and pushing the limits of what that car can do, learning where the boundaries are.

“If you test long enough, you will have an issue or end up in the gravel.

“There are details we’re unsure about, conflicting reports about the size of the incident, and where it took place.

“Some reports said there was minor damage, others said it was substantial. We don’t know for sure because Ferrari have kept it under wraps."

SF-23 noted after Lewis Hamilton crash

“It’s worth noting that it was with Ferrari’s worst car of this generation, from 2023," Lewis Larkam continued.

"Partly due to Red Bull’s dominance. But it was a real handful for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“That’s something to factor in - it was a difficult car to drive.”

Hamilton has since driven a 2024 version in a Pirelli tyre test for Ferrari.

His crash won’t cause any long-term confidence problems, it has been claimed.

“Given his CV, his experience and his success, it’s hard to think that it will have affected him,” Connor McDonagh said.

“Maybe there are examples of less experienced drivers - Pierre Gasly had a big crash in testing in 2019 which did affect him. Logan Sargeant had a decent start then a couple of crashes which ruined him at Williams.

“This was part and parcel in testing, and something he can learn from.

“The 2023 car in high-speed corners was difficult to drive.

“It would be more of a problem if he’s driving the 2025 car in Bahrain, or in Australia during practice.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
2m ago
Machinery theory touted as explanation for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari crash
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2m ago
Ducati make “having lunch” claim as Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia show of unity
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia’s new tech boss outlines shock aspect of Marco Bezzecchi's knowledge
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari told to offer Max Verstappen “a blank cheque” to join
Leclerc, Verstappen
MotoGP News
15h ago
Aprilia fire back at Michelin as Jorge Martin crash dispute intensifies
Jorge Martin

More News

RR News
15h ago
Milky Quayle’s son addresses when he’ll tackle the Isle of Man TT
Milky Quayle
F1 News
16h ago
Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season seven
Netflix cameras capturing content during F1 2024
F1 News
17h ago
Sauber to auction off 2025 F1 launch car
F1's season launch event takes place on 18 February
F1 News
17h ago
Another Magnussen in F1? Kevin’s brother graduates to single-seaters
Luca Magnussen (MSV)
MotoGP Feature
17h ago
The good - and the bad - from every manufacturer at MotoGP Sepang test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.