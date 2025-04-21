Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: Charles Leclerc perfection despite Ferrari flaws

Here are our driver ratings after the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Oscar Piastri - 9

After underperforming slightly in qualifying, Oscar Piastri made amends for it with a blistering start from second on the grid. That fast start effectively won him the race, forcing Max Verstappen to go off the track and illegally keep the position on the opening lap. It was a big weekend for Piastri, who now leads the F1 drivers’ championship.

Max Verstappen - 9

Verstappen produced another breathtaking lap to claim his second pole position in three races. An uncharacteristically slow start meant he was vulnerable to Piastri at the first corner. He was deemed to have illegally kept the position and was handed a five-second time penalty as a result.

Charles Leclerc - 10

It was a perfect weekend for Charles Leclerc. Fourth on the grid was the maximum the Ferrari could do in qualifying. He then fended off Lando Norris to pick up Ferrari’s first podium of the year. It was a spectacular weekend overall.

Lando Norris - 6.5

Heading into Q3, Norris looked back to his best. However, he soon threw that away with a hefty crash, putting him 10th on the grid. Norris recovered well, although he was naive in wheel-to-wheel combat against Lewis Hamilton, possibly costing him third to Leclerc.

Lando Norris

George Russell - 8

Saudi Arabia was another solid weekend for George Russell. After securing third on the grid, he would have been disappointed to finish fifth. Mercedes encountered severe tyre overheating, which meant his tyres became a “balloon” in the final part of the race.

Kimi Antonelli - 7.5

It was a respectable weekend for Kimi Antonelli, who continues to make steady progress in his debut F1 season. While he was a step behind Russell again on raw pace, he finished within eight seconds of his teammate at the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton - 6

Hamilton was hopelessly off the pace all weekend. Over 0.6s behind Leclerc in qualifying was followed up by a 30-second deficit in the race. Jeddah has been a bogey track for Hamilton since 2022. If this deficit remains in Miami, it will be a very long season for the seven-time world champion.

Carlos Sainz - 8

Carlos Sainz continues to make notable improvements weekend on weekend. Like in Bahrain, Sainz proved to be the quicker of the two Williams drivers. The pair worked together beautifully in the race to keep the fast-charging Isack Hadjar behind in the battle for eighth, ninth and 10th.

Alex Albon - 7.5

A step behind teammate Sainz in qualifying, Albon raced well to ensure Williams came away from Jeddah with a double points finish.

Isack Hadjar - 7.5

After losing out to teammate Liam Lawson in qualifying, Isack Hadjar put together a solid race to finish 10th. He could have finished higher had it not been for Williams’ DRS tactics to keep him behind.

Fernando Alonso - 7.5

Fernando Alonso’s wait for a first point of 2025 continues after finishing 11th in Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard fought hard - but given Aston Martin’s lack of pace, he couldn’t have done much more.

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson - 6.5

A 10-second time penalty thwarted Lawson’s chances of points. He received that due to running off the track when overtaking Jack Doohan.

Oliver Bearman - 7.5

Oliver Bearman was the quicker of the two Haas drivers in Saudi Arabia. Despite it being one of Bearman’s strongest tracks, Haas’ high-speed woes meant competing for points wasn’t possible.

Esteban Ocon - 6

Esteban Ocon was one of the drivers who did the whole race (besides the opening lap) on one set of tyres, pitting under the Safety Car. It didn’t work out, as he fell well behind teammate Bearman.

Nico Hulkenberg - 7

“Clean” and “uneventful” is how Nico Hulkenberg described his Sunday in Jeddah. Hulkenberg got the most out of the Sauber as he finished 15th.

Lance Stroll - 6

Lance Stroll went long on the hard tyre to capitalise on a potential Safety Car, which didn’t happen. Stroll lagged behind teammate Alonso all weekend.

Jack Doohan - 5.5

Given Alpine were capable of scoring points, based on Gasly’s qualifying performance, Jack Doohan’s display at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit was underwhelming. He was one of the drivers who stopped under the safety car and did a mammoth stint on the hards.

Gabriel Bortoleto - 6

Gabriel Bortoleto also stopped under the Lap 1 Safety Car. On the final lap, he would lose out to Doohan.

Yuki Tsunoda - 5.5

After a respectable qualifying effort, making it into Q3 again, Tsunoda’s race was ruined on the opening lap after an unfortunate tangle with Gasly. Due to the size and weight of these cars, Tsunoda understeered into Gasly’s path, ending both of their races.

Pierre Gasly - 7

Gasly would have been a strong contender for a points finish in Saudi Arabia had it not been for a clash with his former teammate on the first lap.