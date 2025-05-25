Monaco F1 driver ratings: Is Isack Hadjar's Red Bull promotion now inevitable?

After a run of difficult Saturdays, Lando Norris finally got things together to deliver an impressive pole lap. He resisted intense pressure from Charles Leclerc to clinch McLaren’s first Monaco win since 2008.

Charles Leclerc - 9.5

Leclerc really is a street circuit specialist. He was spectacular all weekend. Unfortunately for him, McLaren had a slight edge.

Oscar Piastri described his Monaco GP weekend as “messy.” He didn’t look as comfortable as Norris and was forced to settle for third. A big weekend is coming up in Barcelona.

Max Verstappen - 8

Fourth was the maximum for Max Verstappen in the principality. His qualifying performance was underwhelming after a poor final lap in Q3.

Lewis Hamilton - 6.5

A poor weekend from Lewis Hamilton. He was never at Leclerc’s level in Monaco and finished nearly 50 seconds behind his teammate on race day. Spain has traditionally been a strong track for the seven-time world champion - and he will need to hit back.

Isack Hadjar - 9.5

Isack Hadjar was the star of the weekend in Monaco. Given that he is a rookie and endured a difficult time in practice with a couple of crashes, he responded spectacularly.

Esteban Ocon - 9

Esteban Ocon is becoming a bit of a Monaco specialist. Following his podium appearance in 2023, Ocon backed that up with a strong weekend to give Haas a big points haul.

Liam Lawson - 7.5

Quite possibly Liam Lawson’s strongest weekend of the year. He looked quick throughout. Lawson played the team game and ensured Hadjar had an easier run to sixth.

Alex Albon - 8

Alex Albon was once again the quicker of the two Williams drivers, out-qualifying teammate Carlos Sainz. Like Racing Bulls, Williams played the team game to come away with a double-points finish, with Albon and Sainz taking turns in backing the train up.

Carlos Sainz - 7

Sainz was disappointed not to make it into Q3, missing out by just a tenth. He came away with the final point, benefitting from Albon’s backing-up tactics.

George Russell - 6.5

George Russell’s weekend was ruined in qualifying after his engine shut off. After qualifying, Russell revealed that a bump on the rundown to Turn 1 led to the failure. Mercedes’ strategy on race day was uninspiring as they were the last team to stop either of their drivers. He picked up a drive-through penalty after illegally overtaking Albon - although it probably helped his result.

Oliver Bearman - 6.5

It was a missed opportunity for Oliver Bearman in Monaco. He was unfortunate to pick up a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement, leaving him at the back of the grid. He raced well to finish 12th after a good strategy.

Franco Colapinto - 6

Franco Colapinto struggled for pace throughout the weekend in Monaco. He drove a solid albeit unspectacular race.

Gabriel Bortoleto - 6

Gabriel Bortoleto pulled off an impressive move on Antonelli at the hairpin on Lap 1. However, moments later, he was in the wall after the Italian went for a move down the inside. The rest of Bortoleto’s race was defined by the busy midfield train due to Williams’ team tactics.

Lance Stroll - 5

It was another disappointing weekend for Lance Stroll. He was knocked out in Q1 and picked up two penalties for impeding ahead of the race. Stroll managed to overtake Nico Hulkenberg on the final lap into the Nouvelle Chicane.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6

It was a better qualifying display from Hulkenberg to make it into Q2. Like teammate Bortoleto, Hulkenberg spent most of the race stuck in traffic.

Yuki Tsunoda - 4.5

It was a weekend to forget for Yuki Tsunoda, who couldn’t make it into Q3. An early pit stop didn’t work out, as Tsunoda spent most of the race in the aforementioned train.

Kimi Antonelli - 5.5

Antonelli crashed in qualifying, leaving him 15th on the grid for the race. Like Russell, Antonelli was caught out by other teams’ tactics as he was one of the last drivers to make his two mandatory pit stops.

Fernando Alonso - 8.5

Fernando Alonso is right - he's the unluckiest driver in F1 at the moment. After starring in qualifying, Alonso looked on course for his first points of the year. However, an engine problem forced him out of the race.

Pierre Gasly - 5

Pierre Gasly’s race ended after running into the back of Tsunoda into the Nouvelle Chicane. He has to take the blame for this one.