What happened on the opening day of F1 2023 pre-season testing

That concludes Day 1.We will be back tomorrow morning for more testing action!
A perfect start for Verstappen...
Full order one day one...
Verstappen on top!
Into the final few minutes. Not much going on in terms of impressive lap times.
Just under 15 minutes on the clock now.
P5 for the McLaren driver - 0.6s off the pace.
Another push lap from Alonso but he stays second overall. That lap was 0.2s off Verstappen's best.
Top 10: Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Zhou, Norris, Russell and Sargeant.
Norris improves but stays eighth, 1.0s off.
Alonso goes second behind Verstappen - 0.029s off.
Verstappen remains on top ahead of Sainz, Hamilton, Albon, Zhou, Alonso, Leclerc, Norris, Russell and Sargeant.
F1 rookie Sargeant moves into ninth in the Williams - he's 1.4s off Verstappen.
126 laps for Verstappen already. Pace and reliability straight out the box for Red Bull.
"There’s some interesting concepts. A lot of them have been a variance on a theme, some of them have converged to some of our ideology. But that’s part of the fascination of F1, there’s all these fantastically talented engineers all coming up with these different interpretations.”
Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc, Russell, de Vries, Magnussen and Norris are circulating currently.
The current order heading into the final hour and a half of running on the opening day...
Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Albon, Zhou, Alonso, Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bottas.