F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 Final Lap Times

F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 1 Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.837s 157 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 1m32.886s 60 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.253s 72 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m33.267s 64 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.462s 40 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.508s 83 7 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m33.671s 74 8 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1m33.723s 67 9 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.174s 69 10 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m34.324s 75 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.424s 51 12 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 1m34.558s 71 13 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m34.559s 85 14 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 1m34.564s 40 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 1m34.671s 46 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.822s 60 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.871s 53 18 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m34.888s 52 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.087s 57 2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s

Official Bahrain F1 records:

Best lap:

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)

Fastest race lap:

Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005) Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year.

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams.

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri.

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace the injured Lance Stroll after the Canadian was ruled out of testing following a “minor” cycling accident.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention.