F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 Final Lap Times

23 Feb 2023
Final lap times on the opening day of F1 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain. 

 
F1 2023 PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN - DAY 1  
Pos Driver Nat.Team TimeLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.837s157
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1m32.886s60
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m33.253s 72
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m33.267s64
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.462s40
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.508s 83
7Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m33.671s74
8Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1m33.723s67
9George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.174s 69
10Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m34.324s75
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.424s51
12Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake1m34.558s71
13Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri1m34.559s85
14Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1m34.564s40
15Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 1m34.671s46
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.822s60
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.871s53
18Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m34.888s52
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.087s57
 
2022 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test:
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1m31.720s 

Official Bahrain F1 records:
Best lap:
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m27.866s (2019, Q3)
Fastest race lap:
Pedro de la Rosa McLaren 1m31.447s (2005) 

Three days of pre-season testing is taking place in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. 

It marks an opportunity for the teams to run their new cars in anger for the first time as well as the first collective running of the year. 

The three days will be key for teams to get a proper understanding of their new challengers and iron out any issues in time for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5. 

It will also give several drivers the chance to get up to speed with their new teams. 

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin, with Pierre Gasly replacing the Spaniard at Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the F1 grid with Haas, while Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries will complete 2023’s ‘rookie’ contingent at McLaren and AlphaTauri. 

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace the injured Lance Stroll after the Canadian was ruled out of testing following a “minor” cycling accident. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads into 2023 aiming to make it three world championship triumphs in a row.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be looking to stop Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hope Mercedes’ modified W14 can power them back into F1 title contention. 

 