F1 2023’s most secret car finally breaks cover at Bahrain test

Prior to the first day of running getting underway at Sakhir on Thursday, Red Bull’s highly-anticipated 2023 F1 car was pictured on its way to the traditional pre-season photoshoot featuring all the drivers and their cars for the new campaign.

Until now, Red Bull had revealed almost nothing of the RB19, having presented their livery for the upcoming season on a show car at their New York launch event at the start of the month.

Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull launch their RB19 with FORD! | F1 2023

The secrecy surrounding Red Bull’s latest F1 challenger continued as the team opted against publishing any images from the RB19’s recent shakedown at Silverstone.

While several rivals including Mercedes did offer publicity images from their respective shakedown events, Red Bull only released a short video clip on social media in which the car could not be seen clearly.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted the real RB19 used in testing would be “somewhat different” to what was originally presented at the launch.

Amid a heightened sense of intrigue and mystery, the real RB19 finally emerged the first time on the opening morning of testing.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will complete the first day in the RB19 before splitting driving duties on Friday with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who will close out the test with his own full day of running on Saturday.