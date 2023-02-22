F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Who will be driving when?
Each team's driver line-up schedule for the three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit as preparations for F1 2023 get underway…
F1 is finally back with three days of testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season.
All 10 teams will be in action as their preparations for the 23-race campaign begin.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be eyeing his third consecutive title as Red Bull finally show off their RB19 having kept its true identity under wraps.
Ferrari and Mercedes will be hoping their work over the winter puts them in contention, while midfield competitors Alpine, McLaren and Aston Martin are all optimistic about closing the gap to the top three as the season goes on.
Testing kicks off on Thursday, February 23 at 7am UK time.
All times UK (GMT) time
Thursday, February 23
Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am
Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm
Friday, February 24
Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am
Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm
Saturday, February 25
Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am
Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm
Here’s who will be driving for each team during the six sessions in Bahrain.
Red Bull
Thursday: Max Verstappen
Friday: Max Verstappen (AM), Sergio Perez (PM)
Saturday: Sergio Perez
Ferrari
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Mercedes
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Alpine
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
McLaren
Thursday: TBA
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Alfa Romeo
Thursday: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)
Friday: Zhou Guanyu
Saturday: Valtteri Bottas
Aston Martin
Thursday: Felipe Drugovich (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)
Friday: TBA
Saturday: TBA
Haas
Thursday: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)
Friday: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)
Saturday: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)
AlphaTauri
Thursday: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Nyck de Vries (PM)
Friday: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Nyck de Vries (PM)
Saturday: Nyck de Vries (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)
Williams
Thursday: Alex Albon (AM), Logan Sargeant (PM)
Friday: Logan Sargeant
Saturday: Alex Albon