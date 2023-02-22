F1 2023 Bahrain pre-season testing - Who will be driving when?

F1 is finally back with three days of testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season.

All 10 teams will be in action as their preparations for the 23-race campaign begin.

2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title? Video of 2023 Mercedes W14: Can they challenge for the title?

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will be eyeing his third consecutive title as Red Bull finally show off their RB19 having kept its true identity under wraps.

Ferrari and Mercedes will be hoping their work over the winter puts them in contention, while midfield competitors Alpine, McLaren and Aston Martin are all optimistic about closing the gap to the top three as the season goes on.

Testing kicks off on Thursday, February 23 at 7am UK time.

All times UK (GMT) time

Thursday, February 23

Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Friday, February 24

Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Saturday, February 25

Session 1 – 7:00am – 11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Here’s who will be driving for each team during the six sessions in Bahrain.

This will be updated

Red Bull

Thursday: Max Verstappen

Friday: Max Verstappen (AM), Sergio Perez (PM)

Saturday: Sergio Perez

Ferrari

Thursday: TBA

Friday: TBA

Saturday: TBA

Mercedes

Thursday: TBA

Friday: TBA

Saturday: TBA

Alpine

Thursday: TBA

Friday: TBA

Saturday: TBA

McLaren

Thursday: TBA

Friday: TBA

Saturday: TBA

Alfa Romeo

Thursday: Zhou Guanyu (AM), Valtteri Bottas (PM)

Friday: Zhou Guanyu

Saturday: Valtteri Bottas

Aston Martin

Thursday: Felipe Drugovich (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)

Friday: TBA

Saturday: TBA

Haas

Thursday: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

Friday: Kevin Magnussen (AM), Nico Hulkenberg (PM)

Saturday: Nico Hulkenberg (AM), Kevin Magnussen (PM)

AlphaTauri

Thursday: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Nyck de Vries (PM)

Friday: Yuki Tsunoda (AM), Nyck de Vries (PM)

Saturday: Nyck de Vries (AM), Yuki Tsunoda (PM)

Williams

Thursday: Alex Albon (AM), Logan Sargeant (PM)

Friday: Logan Sargeant

Saturday: Alex Albon