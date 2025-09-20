Crazy 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying as it happened

Time to take a breather after a truly remarkable qualifying, lasting two hours and featuring no fewer than six red flags and a multitude of crashes.
15:15
Max Verstappen reacts to pole
"Long qualifying with so many red flags, so it was very difficult to get your lap together because most of the time your tyres were not really ready, or a red flag happened.
"Especially Q3, with also a bit of rain around, it was a very difficult session. In the final lap, you just have to send it. I wasn’t even on the best tyres that I wanted, because of all the red flags you basically run out of tyres.
"I’m very happy with how the weekend has gone so far. From FP1, we were not too bad and we just kept on improving a tiny amount, and then we were there in qualifying, which is of course when it matters.
"I think we definitely were in there for pole [regardless of the weather]. Of course, Q3 is always a bit messy for everyone. I’m just happy, it seems like since Monza we are doing a better job and I hope that we can continue in that way.
"[It's a] long race. You want to have a good start, but even then, we just need to do our own race, look after our tyres because it’s tough on the tyres here with the softer compounds, and then we’ll see what happens."
15:05
Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying result
2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Pos
Driver
Nat.
Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
1
Max Verstappen
NED
Oracle Red Bull Racing
1m41.331s
1m41.255s
1m41.117s
2
Carlos Sainz
ESP
Atlassian Williams Racing
1m42.635s
1m41.675s
1m41.595s
3
Liam Lawson
NZL
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
1m42.257s
1m41.537s
1m41.707s
4
Kimi Antonelli
ITA
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
1m42.247s
1m41.464s
1m41.717s
5
George Russell
GBR
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
1m41.646s
1m41.455s
1m42.070s
6
Yuki Tsunoda
JPN
Oracle Red Bull Racing
1m42.347s
1m41.788s
1m42.143s
7
Lando Norris
GBR
McLaren F1 Team
1m41.322s
1m41.396s
1m42.239s
8
Isack Hadjar
FRA
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
1m41.656s
1m41.647s
1m43.372s
9
Oscar Piastri
AUS
McLaren F1 Team
1m41.839s
1m41.414s
10
Charles Leclerc
MON
Scuderia Ferrari HP
1m41.458s
1m41.519s
11
Fernando Alonso
ESP
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
1m41.211s
1m41.857s
12
Lewis Hamilton
GBR
Scuderia Ferrari HP
1m41.821s
1m42.183s
13
Gabriel Bortoleto
BRA
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
1m42.511s
1m42.277s
14
Lance Stroll
CAN
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
1m42.101s
1m43.061s
15
Oliver Bearman
GBR
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
1m42.666s
No Time Set
16
Franco Colapinto
ARG
BWT Alpine F1 Team
1m42.779s
17
Nico Hulkenberg
GER
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
1m42.916s
18
Esteban Ocon
FRA
MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
1m43.004s
19
Pierre Gasly
FRA
BWT Alpine F1 Team
1m43.139s
20
Alex Albon
THA
Atlassian Williams Racing
1m43.778s
15:01
15:00
Norris only seventh!
We were talking about a golden opportunity for Lando Norris but he wasn't able to take it.
The Briton brushed the wall at Turn 15 and only managed to qualify seventh - just two places ahead of Piastri who crashed earlier in Q3.
14:59
Verstappen snatches pole!
Max Verstappen has done it!
While others struggled to improve, it's the reigning world champion who takes pole with a 1m41.117s.
Carlos Sainz is a stunning second for Williams, ahead of Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls.
14:57
Rain drops falling
Late drama as the rain starts to fall again...
14:54
Last few minutes of Q3
We have just over three minutes left on the clock as Q3 resumes, meaning the remaining eight drivers will only get one shot at determining their grid spots for Sunday's Grand Prix.
Strap yourselves in folks, this is it...
14:47
Golden opportunity for Norris
Oscar Piastri's rare error has presented teammate Lando Norris with a golden opportunity here in Baku if the McLaren driver can go on to take pole position.
That is arguably the first mistake Piastri has made since he ran wide in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
A reminder that Piastri leads Norris by 31 points in the championship.
14:43
RED FLAG AS PIASTRI CRASHES!
We have a sixth red flag and it's a potentially huge moment in the title race as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashes.
A rare mistake from the Australian, who is out of qualifying and will surely start no higher than ninth on the grid.
14:39
McLarens opt for softs
The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on softs.
In contrasting strategies, Max Verstappen has gone for mediums. So too have the Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
14:37
Q3 back underway!
We are back underway for the remaining minutes of qualifying.
14:33
Sun coming out
It's bad news for Carlos Sainz and Williams, whose rain dance doesn't seem to be working as the sun comes back out from behind the clouds.
We should be getting back underway shortly.
14:27
Sainz fastest
Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar were the only drivers to set competitive lap times before the red flag.
There is still seven minutes left on the clock but the track is slippery.
With Sainz on provisional pole position, Williams in particular will be doing a rain dance...
14:25
RED FLAG!
Charles Leclerc has crashed out of qualifying at Turn 15!
He has not got a lap time in and that means he will start 10th, with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton down in 12th.
Horror session for Ferrari and there will be no fifth consecutive pole for Leclerc in Baku.
14:23
Light rain falling
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen are reporting that it is beginning to rain in Baku...
14:19
Q3 begins
Q3 and the battle for pole position is underway. Who will claim it in Baku? It's time to find out.
14:14
Eliminated in Q2
The drivers out in Q2 are:
11) Fernando Alonso 12) Lewis Hamilton 13) Gabriel Bortoleto 14) Lance Stroll 15) Oliver Bearman
14:11
Hamilton out of qualifying
Lewis Hamilton is eliminated in 12th. Having looked so strong so far this weekend, that is a huge disappointment and shock.
14:09
Hamilton in trouble
Lewis Hamilton has improved again but it was only good enough for 10th.
Improvements for Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso have shuffled Hamilton down into 12th.
14:07
The most common sight today...
14:05
Norris fastest
Lando Norris has the benchmark time with a 1m41.396s.
Max Verstappen goes second, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Things aren't getting much better for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton can only go 10th, while teammate Charles Leclerc has blown another lap with a second error.
14:02
Leclerc runs straight on!
Charles Leclerc ruins his first lap by running straight on at Turn 1.
He has also inadvertently spoiled his teammate Lewis Hamilton's lap too. Hamilton was just behind him and so had to abort due to the yellow flags.
A nightmare start to Q2 for Ferrari.
13:59
Let's try that again
Back to green flag conditions as Q2 gets going. Let's see how long for...
13:53
RED FLAG!
We have had another red flag here as Oliver Bearman stops on track after tagging the wall.
That's the fourth red flag of qualifying - so far!