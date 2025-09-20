Max Verstappen
Crazy 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying as it happened

A recap of a crazy and chaotic qualifying at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

20 Sep 2025
15:19
That's all for qualifying!

Time to take a breather after a truly remarkable qualifying, lasting two hours and featuring no fewer than six red flags and a multitude of crashes. 

That brings our live coverage on Saturday to a close, but keep it on Crash.net for all the best reaction to that chaotic qualifying in Baku. 

We will be back from 11am tomorrow to build up to the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which promises to a thriller with a mixed up grid. 

 

15:15
Max Verstappen reacts to pole

"Long qualifying with so many red flags, so it was very difficult to get your lap together because most of the time your tyres were not really ready, or a red flag happened.

"Especially Q3, with also a bit of rain around, it was a very difficult session. In the final lap, you just have to send it. I wasn’t even on the best tyres that I wanted, because of all the red flags you basically run out of tyres.

"I’m very happy with how the weekend has gone so far. From FP1, we were not too bad and we just kept on improving a tiny amount, and then we were there in qualifying, which is of course when it matters.

"I think we definitely were in there for pole [regardless of the weather]. Of course, Q3 is always a bit messy for everyone. I’m just happy, it seems like since Monza we are doing a better job and I hope that we can continue in that way.

"[It's a] long race. You want to have a good start, but even then, we just need to do our own race, look after our tyres because it’s tough on the tyres here with the softer compounds, and then we’ll see what happens."

Max Verstappen celebrates pole
Max Verstappen celebrates pole

 

15:05
Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying result
2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m41.331s1m41.255s1m41.117s
2Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m42.635s1m41.675s1m41.595s
3Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m42.257s1m41.537s1m41.707s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.247s1m41.464s1m41.717s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m41.646s1m41.455s1m42.070s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.347s1m41.788s1m42.143s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m41.322s1m41.396s1m42.239s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m41.656s1m41.647s1m43.372s
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m41.839s1m41.414s 
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.458s1m41.519s 
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m41.211s1m41.857s 
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m41.821s1m42.183s 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.511s1m42.277s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m42.101s1m43.061s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m42.666sNo Time Set 
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m42.779s  
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m42.916s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.004s  
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.139s  
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.778s  
15:01
The top 10
  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Carlos Sainz
  3. Liam Lawson
  4. Kimi Antonelli
  5. George Russell
  6. Yuki Tsunoda
  7. Lando Norris
  8. Isack Hadjar
  9. Oscar Piastri
  10. Charles Leclerc 
15:00
Norris only seventh!

We were talking about a golden opportunity for Lando Norris but he wasn't able to take it. 

The Briton brushed the wall at Turn 15 and only managed to qualify seventh - just two places ahead of Piastri who crashed earlier in Q3. 

14:59
Verstappen snatches pole!

Max Verstappen has done it! 

While others struggled to improve, it's the reigning world champion who takes pole with a 1m41.117s.

Carlos Sainz is a stunning second for Williams, ahead of Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls. 

14:57
Rain drops falling

Late drama as the rain starts to fall again...

14:54
Last few minutes of Q3

We have just over three minutes left on the clock as Q3 resumes, meaning the remaining eight drivers will only get one shot at determining their grid spots for Sunday's Grand Prix. 

Strap yourselves in folks, this is it...

14:47
Golden opportunity for Norris

Oscar Piastri's rare error has presented teammate Lando Norris with a golden opportunity here in Baku if the McLaren driver can go on to take pole position. 

That is arguably the first mistake Piastri has made since he ran wide in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. 

A reminder that Piastri leads Norris by 31 points in the championship. 

14:43
RED FLAG AS PIASTRI CRASHES!

We have a sixth red flag and it's a potentially huge moment in the title race as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashes.

A rare mistake from the Australian, who is out of qualifying and will surely start no higher than ninth on the grid. 

14:39
McLarens opt for softs

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are on softs.

In contrasting strategies, Max Verstappen has gone for mediums. So too have the Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. 

14:37
Q3 back underway!

We are back underway for the remaining minutes of qualifying. 

14:33
Sun coming out

It's bad news for Carlos Sainz and Williams, whose rain dance doesn't seem to be working as the sun comes back out from behind the clouds. 

We should be getting back underway shortly. 

14:27
Sainz fastest

Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar were the only drivers to set competitive lap times before the red flag.

There is still seven minutes left on the clock but the track is slippery. 

With Sainz on provisional pole position, Williams in particular will be doing a rain dance...

14:25
RED FLAG!

Charles Leclerc has crashed out of qualifying at Turn 15! 

He has not got a lap time in and that means he will start 10th, with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton down in 12th. 

Horror session for Ferrari and there will be no fifth consecutive pole for Leclerc in Baku. 

 

14:23
Light rain falling

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen are reporting that it is beginning to rain in Baku...

14:19
Q3 begins

Q3 and the battle for pole position is underway. Who will claim it in Baku? It's time to find out. 

14:14
Eliminated in Q2

The drivers out in Q2 are:

11) Fernando Alonso
12) Lewis Hamilton
13) Gabriel Bortoleto
14) Lance Stroll 
15) Oliver Bearman 

14:11
Hamilton out of qualifying

Lewis Hamilton is eliminated in 12th. Having looked so strong so far this weekend, that is a huge disappointment and shock. 

14:09
Hamilton in trouble

Lewis Hamilton has improved again but it was only good enough for 10th.

Improvements for Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso have shuffled Hamilton down into 12th. 

14:07
The most common sight today...
Red flag
Red flag
14:05
Norris fastest

Lando Norris has the benchmark time with a 1m41.396s.

Max Verstappen goes second, ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. 

Things aren't getting much better for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton can only go 10th, while teammate Charles Leclerc has blown another lap with a second error.

14:02
Leclerc runs straight on!

Charles Leclerc ruins his first lap by running straight on at Turn 1.

He has also inadvertently spoiled his teammate Lewis Hamilton's lap too. Hamilton was just behind him and so had to abort due to the yellow flags. 

A nightmare start to Q2 for Ferrari.  

13:59
Let's try that again

Back to green flag conditions as Q2 gets going. Let's see how long for...

13:53
RED FLAG!

We have had another red flag here as Oliver Bearman stops on track after tagging the wall. 

That's the fourth red flag of qualifying - so far! 

