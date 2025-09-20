Crazy 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying as it happened

15:15

Max Verstappen reacts to pole

"Long qualifying with so many red flags, so it was very difficult to get your lap together because most of the time your tyres were not really ready, or a red flag happened.

"Especially Q3, with also a bit of rain around, it was a very difficult session. In the final lap, you just have to send it. I wasn’t even on the best tyres that I wanted, because of all the red flags you basically run out of tyres.

"I’m very happy with how the weekend has gone so far. From FP1, we were not too bad and we just kept on improving a tiny amount, and then we were there in qualifying, which is of course when it matters.

"I think we definitely were in there for pole [regardless of the weather]. Of course, Q3 is always a bit messy for everyone. I’m just happy, it seems like since Monza we are doing a better job and I hope that we can continue in that way.

"[It's a] long race. You want to have a good start, but even then, we just need to do our own race, look after our tyres because it’s tough on the tyres here with the softer compounds, and then we’ll see what happens."