F1 Bahrain Testing LIVE: George Russell sets pace as Lewis Hamilton returns

KEY MOMENTS:

George Russell sets new benchmark pace for Mercedes

New Cadillac breaks down for second straight morning

Red Bull's Max Verstappen tears into F1 2026 cars, calling them "Formula E on steroids"

Lando Norris tells Verstappen he "can retire" if he wants in defence of new cars

Preparations for the new F1 campaign are ramping up as official pre-season testing continues in Bahrain.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams are back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.

The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.