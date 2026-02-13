Lewis Hamilton
F1 Bahrain Testing LIVE: George Russell sets pace as Lewis Hamilton returns

Live updates from the third day of the opening F1 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain.

KEY MOMENTS:

Preparations for the new F1 campaign are ramping up as official pre-season testing continues in Bahrain.

After a five-day private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, all 11 teams are back in action as the Bahrain International Circuit hosts two, three-day official pre-season tests over the next two weeks.

The first of which takes place between 11-13 February, before a second is held on 18-20 February.

Testing takes place between 7am and 4pm with a one-hour lunch break each day.

13 Feb 2026
10:07

Bottas is back out lapping in his Cadillac and he's just improved his time. It's a 1m38.772s from the Finn, who stays 11th. 

10:01
Lap times after three hours
2026 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 1: Day 3 (10am)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.918s62
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m34.209s47
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.341s41
4Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m35.972s34
5Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.874s45
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m36.899s46
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m37.186s54
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m37.238s59
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m38.251s43
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m38.423s37
11Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m40.281s11
09:51

Still just install laps for Bottas right now. Suggests Cadillac is still having a few teething issues. 

09:48

The answer to that is... no. 

09:47

And he's back out again. Will we get a sustained run this time?

09:45

And back in again...

09:43

Bottas is back out again. 

09:31

And he's back in the pits. So, just an install lap for Bottas for now. 

09:30

Typically, as I say that, a wild Bottas has appeared! Good job by Cadillac to get whatever the issue was fixed and the car back out with 90 minutes left in this session. 

09:26

No sign of Bottas yet since his stoppage earlier on. Just the eight laps for Cadillac at this stage.

09:12
Lap count:

We've already had two hours of running and it is Carlos Sainz leading the way in the mileage charts, lapping the Bahrain International Circuit over 40 times already in his Williams.

At the other end of the table, it's Valtteri Bottas, who managed just eight laps before his Cadillac conked out. We have not seen the Finn back in action since. 

Williams - 44 laps 
Racing Bulls - 41 laps
Mercedes - 35 laps 
Alpine - 34 laps
Red Bull - 31 laps 
Ferrari - 31 laps 
McLaren - 27 laps 
Audi - 26 laps
Aston Martin - 24 laps 
Haas - 21 laps
Cadillac - 8 laps 

09:07
Alpine have 'fixed' previous car issues

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen says the team have managed to fix some of the problems they had with their 2025 F1 car, which was the slowest in the field at times last year. 

“We know we have made a car that’s much better than last year," he told Sky Sports F1. "Some of the problems we had last year have been fixed with this car, which is great, and the drivers are enjoying that side of it.

“Everyone is on a voyage of discovery with these regulations. It’s hugely different for the drivers and teams. We are all learning.

“I’m confident we have made a much better car, the trouble is 10 others have also made a much better car. Where we stack up, I don’t know.”

09:01
Lap times after two hours
08:55
Hadjar says four teams will be fighting for wins

Isack Hadjar, who will be back behind the wheel of the Red Bull this afternoon, has been speaking to Sky Sports about the first test. 

According to the Frenchman, the so-called 'big four' teams - McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari - will all be fighting it out for wins in 2026. 

"It's similar to the last couple of years in terms of ranking teams. It's still the big four teams fighting for wins I would say," he said. 

08:48

Here is the moment Valtteri Bottas ground to a halt in his Cadillac a little earlier on. 

08:38

Lance Stroll heads out again in the Aston Martin. He's put in 15 laps so far in a car he wasn't very complimentary of yesterday, noting that the team was around four seconds off the pace. 

Let's see if it can make any gains today.

08:31

As I say that, though, Verstappen is back in the pits. 

Only Colapinto, Piastri and Lawson on track right now. 

08:29

Max Verstappen may not like driving these new cars much, but he's sure getting the work in this morning. He's up to 26 laps. 

08:20

That face when your team-mate has just set the fastest time of the test so far!

08:05
Russell goes even faster

George Russell has lowered the pace again with a 1m33.918s. That's the first sub 1m34 lap time we've seen this week.

Lewis Hamilton shoots up to second with a 1m34.209s in his Ferrari. 

08:02

Oscar Piastri has got his first time on the board and slots into seventh, just behind Lewis Hamilton, on a 1m37.667s. 

08:01
Lap times after an hour
07:58
Green flag

Valtteri Bottas's Cadillac has been recovered and the track is live once more. 

07:52

It's Valtteri Bottas, whose Cadillac has come to a stop out on track. That's consecutive mornings now that the yet-to-be-named Cadillac has broke down. 

07:50
Red flag

We have a red flag. 

