F1 Barcelona GP LIVE: Hamilton leads strategic battle against Mercedes

KEY MOMENTS

Russell starts from pole with Hamilton and Antonelli behind

Antonelli looks to make it six wins in a row

Monaco fallout continues with Red Bull and McLaren looking to appeal Gasly podium

The seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

There is perhaps no track on the F1 calendar better known to the drivers than the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the pre-pre-season behind-closed-doors test having taken place at the Spanish venue earlier this year, and endless tests having taken place on the circuit across the years.

With long straights and several major braking zones, overtaking is certainly possible on the 4.65km layout, but the action can be somewhat muted, with few viewing the venue as a favourite.

After the build-up to the weekend was dominated by Alpine's appeal against penalties handed to Pierre Gasly in Monaco, the Frenchman was returned to the podium positions on Friday morning. Red Bull and McLaren have now registered an intent to appeal that decision, meaning the topic continues to rumble on.

As for the on-track action, Kimi Antonelli is looking to further extend his championship lead with a sixth victory in succession. He has already equalled Lewis Hamilton's career-best winning streak, and could surpass that marker on Sunday. Highlighting the achievement, only Max Verstappen (10), Sebastian Vettel (9), Nico Roseberg (7), Michael Schumacher (7), and Alberto Ascari (7) have won more than five in a row.

But it was George Russell who took pole position on Saturday, with former team-mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row, this his first in Ferrari colours. Antonelli starts third.

The battle for the podium is set to be fierce, with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, and Oscar Piastri all showing strong pace in qualifying.

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2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Sunday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00PM BST - 4:00PM BST