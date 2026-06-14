Norris has been informed that McLaren has reported Antonelli for going off track again, and expects at least a 5s penalty.
F1 Barcelona GP LIVE: Hamilton leads strategic battle against Mercedes
Live coverage of Sunday at the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Russell starts from pole with Hamilton and Antonelli behind
- Antonelli looks to make it six wins in a row
- Monaco fallout continues with Red Bull and McLaren looking to appeal Gasly podium
The seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
There is perhaps no track on the F1 calendar better known to the drivers than the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the pre-pre-season behind-closed-doors test having taken place at the Spanish venue earlier this year, and endless tests having taken place on the circuit across the years.
With long straights and several major braking zones, overtaking is certainly possible on the 4.65km layout, but the action can be somewhat muted, with few viewing the venue as a favourite.
After the build-up to the weekend was dominated by Alpine's appeal against penalties handed to Pierre Gasly in Monaco, the Frenchman was returned to the podium positions on Friday morning. Red Bull and McLaren have now registered an intent to appeal that decision, meaning the topic continues to rumble on.
As for the on-track action, Kimi Antonelli is looking to further extend his championship lead with a sixth victory in succession. He has already equalled Lewis Hamilton's career-best winning streak, and could surpass that marker on Sunday. Highlighting the achievement, only Max Verstappen (10), Sebastian Vettel (9), Nico Roseberg (7), Michael Schumacher (7), and Alberto Ascari (7) have won more than five in a row.
But it was George Russell who took pole position on Saturday, with former team-mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row, this his first in Ferrari colours. Antonelli starts third.
The battle for the podium is set to be fierce, with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, and Oscar Piastri all showing strong pace in qualifying.
Follow all the action LIVE with Crash.net.
2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Sunday schedule
Grand Prix: 2:00PM BST - 4:00PM BST
Antonelli is less than a second back on Russell. Battle is coming soon!
Norris is being told to pressure Antonelli in the closing stages. He's 1.3s back, but is aware Antonelli is on a final warning for track limits.
Russell is now 6.4s behind the leader, as Antonelli is closing back in on his team-mate. Losing on a weekend when he has been dominant will be painful for Russell, but falling behind Antonelli would be infinitely worse.
No further investigation against Hamilton. A real phew moment for Ferrari.
Speaking of Russell, how long will it be before we hear the Briton cursing his continuing bad luck?
Uh oh! Hamilton has been noted for a yellow flag infringement. If he was caught speeding, that will be a time penalty, although he is already 3.8s clear of Russell.
Explaining Hulkenberg's retirement, Audi has said: "Nico’s car encountered a problem as he entered the pitlane. The team was unable to restart it and were forced to retire the car. We will investigate the issue after the race and provide an update as soon as possible."
We are now seriously looking at a potential first Ferrari win for Hamilton!
Hamilton comes out of the pits in the lead! The VSC ends as he returns to the track, and this is now game on between the front three!
Hamilton comes to the end of the lap and...he pits! This could be the race winning move!
The VSC is deployed. This is too early for Hamilton to take a cheap stop, but he could give it a go!
Alonso has stopped at Turn 9 on the grass. This could be a VSC but at a time that doesn't work for Hamilton.
Yellow flag!
From P2, Leclerc is called into the pits. Hamilton appears to be the only driver to be trying a three stop. He is told by Ferrari this is the "critical phase of our race". Did somebody say 'Hammer Time'?
In comes Antonelli. Fresh hards, like Russell, and he heads back out. He comes out JUST ahead of Norris, but he has lost about 2s to Russell.
Antonelli is told his stop won't be long now, with a need to cover Norris, but it may well already be too late for that.
Russell stops for fresh hards, and he returns to the track in fourth place, behind both Ferrari drivers, but just ahead of Norris.
Russell will pit this lap. Antonelli will likely try to push on for another 4-5 laps until Hamilton is on his gearbox, and maximise the tyre delta between the two.
Norris stops from P3, and Hamilton has a clear line of sight to the Mercedes drivers.
The Mercedes pair are closing back together again, while Hamilton is storming up to them.
Antonelli has been told not to fight Russell as it is costing time to Hamilton behind.
Have we ever said how much we dislike team orders?
Antonelli has been reminded about track limits, and has backed off slightly to cool his car before pushing on again.
Russell defends into Turn 1 and through Turn 3. Hamilton and Ferrari will be laughing, as this fighting costs both Mercedes drivers significant time to Hamilton.
Hamilton breezes past Leclerc and is now just 901s behind Russell. At the front, the two Mercedes drivers are split by only 0.3s
No points for Hulkenberg, as he retires with engine trouble having been inside the top 10. Yet more bad luck for the German.