Verstappen will be the next driver to start a timed effort. Other than Russell and Piastri, all the other drivers are on the track.
F1 Austrian GP LIVE: Q2 underway after Antonelli tops Q1
Live coverage of Saturday at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Austrian weekend declared a 'Heat Hazard'
- Antonelli topped both Friday sessions
- Ferrari device banned with FIA clampdown
The eighth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull Ring is a firm favourite among drivers and fans, with the long straights and heavy braking zones providing ample opportunities for overtaking action and, more importantly in the modern era, generating electrical energy back into the batteries.
Mercedes arrives in Austria looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the campaign, with Lewis Hamilton having toppled his former team in Barcelona with the assistance of a significant Ferrari upgrade package. However, Mercedes has been forced to remove some serrated edging on its diffuser in response to an FIA technical directive. While it is speculated that this will cost time, Mercedes believes the matter has been overplayed.
This weekend, it is Red Bull which brings the most new parts to the table, as the team attempts to pull closer to the top three outfits, having dropped back in recent weeks.
Kimi Antonelli topped both Friday sessions as George Russell was unable to deliver a clean effort. This left McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top three, with Russell cautious of the threat consistently posed by the papaya team in hot conditions.
While Mercedes was forced to make changes to its diffuser due to an FIA technical directive, Ferrari has since been told that its exhaust winglet will not be allowed in 2027, with a new draft of the technical regulations detailing the change.
2026 Austrian Grand Prix Saturday schedule
FP3: 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
Q2 begins, but bad news for Norris, after he suffers floor damage on a kerb in the earlier session. He's the first out and puts in a 1m07.321s. That's fractionally off his Q1 best, and should be safe enough.
Making up the back of the grid are
17. Sainz
18. Albon
19. Perez
20. Bottas
21. Alonso
22. Stroll
The chequered flag falls, and it's the two Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin drivers who are out.
Mechanics are looking at the front of Norris' McLaren. Unclear what the issue is at the moment.
Here come the final runs. Hadjar goes early and moves up to P5.
Russell completes another effort on his used tyres and improves, but he's only P8.
In the bottom six right now are Sainz, Perez, Bottas, Alonso, Stroll, and Bortoleto - who is yet to set a time.
Antonelli completes his lap and it's a 1m07.083s, putting him to the top.
The early order is
- Antonelli
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Hajdar
- Piastri
- Leclerc
- Russell
- Gasly
- Bearman
After looking strong with his opening effort, Russell is down to P7. He has work to do.
And there's Verstappen. A 1m07.407s puts him to the top, before Norris displaces him. Hadjar is now up to third, but Antonelli is on his way.
The early times are flying in now with the lap so short. Hulkenberg sets the early pace with a 1m08.509s. But Russell moves ahead with a 1m08.509s.
Q1 has begun, and Ocon is the first driver out, leading the Cadillac pair, as Bottas and Perez need pulling back to complete a bizarre three-point turn.
We're in the final countdown to the action. One minute before Q1 gets underway at the Red Bull Ring.
You can always rely on former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to give an interesting opinion. It's likely he would find more than a few people with opposing opinions within the paddock.
The story of the weekend so far has been Antonelli's return to form. Until the race in Barcelona, Antonelli had been somewhat off the pace, but he was on it from the word go in Austria.
Hamilton is also looking strong as he aims for back-to-back wins for the first time in half a decade.
We're back! Qualifying is less than half an hour away, and this is a very open session, despite Mercedes having led the way in every session so far.
Secret McLaren talks emerge as Max Verstappen evaluates F1 options
Max Verstappen’s camp has reportedly held preliminary talks with McLaren, fuelling rumours that the four-time Formula 1 world champion could make a bombshell switch from Red Bull.
Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but is understood to have an exit clause in his current deal that would enable him to join another team in 2027 should he be outside the top two in the drivers’ championship by the start of the summer break in August.
Toto Wolff confirms George Russell to remain at Mercedes with Max Verstappen 'off the radar'
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed that George Russell will remain with Mercedes into the 2027 season, despite Max Verstappen potentially being available for hire.
With Mercedes leading the way in the constructors' championship and failing to win only once this term, the team is an attractive proposition for any driver. And in the case of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the admiring looks have been shot in both directions.
George Russell bounces back as Ferrari close up in tight final practice at F1 Austrian GP
George Russell set the pace ahead of Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Ferrari closed in during a tight final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Russell left it late to shoot to the top of the timesheet in FP3 as he edged championship leader Antonelli by just 0.038 seconds, having spent the weekend so far playing catch up to his Mercedes team-mate.
2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
George Russell bounced back in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix to top final practice.
The Mercedes driver had lagged behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the Friday sessions, but turned the tables with a late effort in FP3.
- Russell
- Antonelli
- Hamilton
- Piastri
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Hadjar
- Lawson
- Lindblad
Russell ends FP3 at the top of the pile, with Antonelli in P2 and Hamilton just behind. Piastri and Norris complete the top five.
Antonelli bails and returns to the pits. That will be his session over.
Hold the phone. Antonelli is now improving. This will be very tight.