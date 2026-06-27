F1 Austrian GP LIVE: Q2 underway after Antonelli tops Q1

KEY MOMENTS

Austrian weekend declared a 'Heat Hazard'

Antonelli topped both Friday sessions

Ferrari device banned with FIA clampdown

The eighth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Ring is a firm favourite among drivers and fans, with the long straights and heavy braking zones providing ample opportunities for overtaking action and, more importantly in the modern era, generating electrical energy back into the batteries.

Mercedes arrives in Austria looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the campaign, with Lewis Hamilton having toppled his former team in Barcelona with the assistance of a significant Ferrari upgrade package. However, Mercedes has been forced to remove some serrated edging on its diffuser in response to an FIA technical directive. While it is speculated that this will cost time, Mercedes believes the matter has been overplayed.

This weekend, it is Red Bull which brings the most new parts to the table, as the team attempts to pull closer to the top three outfits, having dropped back in recent weeks.

Kimi Antonelli topped both Friday sessions as George Russell was unable to deliver a clean effort. This left McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the top three, with Russell cautious of the threat consistently posed by the papaya team in hot conditions.

While Mercedes was forced to make changes to its diffuser due to an FIA technical directive, Ferrari has since been told that its exhaust winglet will not be allowed in 2027, with a new draft of the technical regulations detailing the change.

2026 Austrian Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3: 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST