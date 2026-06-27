Ferrari-pioneered innovation banned for F1 2027 after FIA clampdown

Ferrari’s unique exhaust wing innovation has been outlawed for the 2027 season following a clampdown of Formula 1’s technical regulations.

Among several innovations rolled out by Ferrari that caused a stir during pre-season testing in Bahrain, the SF-26 was spotted with a small winglet device attached to the top of the exhaust tailpipe.

Ferrari successfully found a loophole in the 2026 regulations with the exhaust wing, which was dubbed as FTM, to enable the Italian team to extract more downforce from the rear of the car and improve airflow to the rear wing.

Hamilton did run the device on his SF-26 in Austria practice

Due to Ferrari specifically designing the rear of its car to allow for the clever innovation, rival teams were unable to adopt the concept, unlike the so-called ‘Macarena’ rear wing which was also pioneered at Maranello and has since been adopted by Red Bull and McLaren.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

F1’s governing body the FIA was satisfied that Ferrari’s design fully complied with the regulations.

While it remains legal for the rest of 2026, the FIA has now decided to block exhaust wings for next year so that designs do not get out of control.

This was confirmed in the latest version of the F1 2027 technical regulations which were published on Friday following ratification by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Macau.

"Except for tailpipe, no part of the car may lie within a right circular cylinder which intersects the planes XR = 385 and XDIF = 800, and whose axis is identical to, and diameter 20mm greater than, that of the right circular cylinder defined in C3.9.2(g),” Article C2.3.7 reads.

Ferrari used Friday’s opening practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix to test running without the device.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Lewis Hamilton’s SF-26 featured the exhaust wing fitted, it was removed from rookie driver Dino Beganovic’s car during FP1 as he deputised for Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari “far away” after difficult Austria practice

Leclerc admitted Ferrari is lagging behind in Austria

Despite introducing the first engine upgrade of its ADUO allowance, Ferrari struggled for pace throughout Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who clinched Ferrari’s first victory in nearly two years last time out in Barcelona, ended up over six tenths adrift of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who topped both sessions in his Mercedes.

Leclerc, who finished FP2 eighth-fastest, said: "I'm not so confident, but never say never. But it's true that on the Friday in Barcelona, there were a few elements that led us to think that there was quite a bit of performance in the car.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“At the moment it's been a struggle, the whole FP1 that I didn't do and also FP2 inside the car. So, it's been a difficult Friday for the team.”

Asked what he was lacking, Leclerc responded: "Just overall grip, we've been sliding from all four tyres since the first lap I've done. It's been very, very tricky.

"In Barcelona it was very difficult as well [with the tyres]. Here you've got different limitations, but at the end of the day tyre management will play as much of a role. In terms of actual degradation, we are not in a bad place here.

“The bigger problem is that the pace is not there. So maybe after 20 laps we are fast, but 20 laps is not good [enough]. We've got to do some work on the car."