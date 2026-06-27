Red Bull boss fears “large implications” if FIA doesn’t change ADUO stance

Red Bull has not altered its Formula 1 engine development plan, but is in a position where it cannot bring upgrades to the track, due to the FIA ruling

Hadjar in Austria
Hadjar in Austria
© XPB Images
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Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies admits there will be “large implications” for the team if the FIA does not change its stance on its ADUO rankings.

The Red Bull Ford V6 was declared as the best on the grid and thus the benchmark for rivals. That has allowed them to pursue upgrades, with the first already hitting the track in Austria.

When Red Bull questioned the findings, the FIA agreed to do a review of the data, while not changing the methodology used. Thus far, there has been no official conclusion to that review.

“We have received preliminary information from the FIA, and yes, we were – and we are – very surprised about this preliminary information,” said Mekies. “We have been having very constructive discussions with the FIA ever since. 

Mekies in Austria
Mekies in Austria
© XPB Images

“They are doing a review, we are exchanging as much data as possible to make sure they get the right picture and the full picture, because, as you said, not only do we feel differently about this outcome, but also it has large implications for this year and for next year. 

“So it’s important, first and foremost for the sport, that we get that right, and obviously for Red Bull Racing, the impact of being on one side of the fence or on the other side of the fence will be large.”

Asked if Red Bull could be snookered by other manufacturers, he said: “There is a large risk there for Red Bull, so you are completely right in exposing that risk. It is one of the reasons why it is vital for Red Bull, and more generally for the sport, that we get that picture right. 

“And again, we are thankful to the FIA for the fact that they are taking the time to release their conclusion. And yes, you always would like to reach an earlier conclusion, but it’s more important that we reach the right one, even if it takes a bit more time.”

Red Bull has brought extensive upgrades to its home race in Austria
Red Bull has brought extensive upgrades to its home race in Austria

Like other manufacturers, Red Bull has been pursuing a development programme, but is currently in the position of not being able to bring any V6 upgrades to the track.

“We didn’t expect that early result from the FIA,” he said. “At the moment, we are not changing any strategy, because these results are not a conclusion as it stands. So we are spending our energy to engage with the FIA to make sure they reach the right conclusion.

“We have not changed any of our development strategy yet, but we are trying to get to the right answer. We try to take the time needed to get to the right answer. 

“If it means our development needs to be moved by a few weeks, it is still a much lower consequence on the overall performance compared to getting the wrong answer and having heavy consequences both in ’26 and in ’27.”

In this article

Red Bull boss fears “large implications” if FIA doesn’t change ADUO stance
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

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