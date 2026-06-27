2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

George Russell has taken a controversial pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver denied Ferrari a one-two after appearing only to lift through a section of double-waved yellow flags following a crash for Max Verstappen.

However, no further action was taken after the only single yellows were shown on the screens, despite the flags and boards showing otherwise.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are second and third, with Kimi Antonelli - who completely bailed on his lap due to the double-waved yellows - is fourth.

Despite his crash, Verstappen will go from fifth place.

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The full results from qualifying are here.

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.398s 1m06.979s 1m06.113s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.543s 1m07.030s 1m06.349s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.290s 1m06.994s 1m06.408s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.083s 1m06.763s 1m06.414s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.407s 1m07.183s 1m06.475s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.259s 1m06.897s 1m06.502s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.487s 1m06.890s 1m06.511s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.408s 1m07.136s 1m06.632s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m07.385s 1m07.136s 1m06.955s 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m07.549s 1m07.155s 1m07.007s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.038s 1m07.223s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1n08.035s 1m07.293s 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.061s 1m07.523s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m08.066s 1m07.611s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.231s 1m07.817s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m07.894s 1m08.171s 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m08.252s 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m08.509s 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m08.945s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m09.030s 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m09.942s 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.363s