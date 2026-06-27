2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Russell celebrates a controversial pole
Russell celebrates a controversial pole
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George Russell has taken a controversial pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes driver denied Ferrari a one-two after appearing only to lift through a section of double-waved yellow flags following a crash for Max Verstappen. 

However, no further action was taken after the only single yellows were shown on the screens, despite the flags and boards showing otherwise. 

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are second and third, with Kimi Antonelli - who completely bailed on his lap due to the double-waved yellows - is fourth. 

Despite his crash, Verstappen will go from fifth place. 

The full results from qualifying are here. 

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.398s1m06.979s1m06.113s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.543s1m07.030s1m06.349s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.290s1m06.994s1m06.408s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.083s1m06.763s1m06.414s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.407s1m07.183s1m06.475s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.259s1m06.897s1m06.502s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.487s1m06.890s1m06.511s
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.408s1m07.136s1m06.632s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m07.385s1m07.136s1m06.955s
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m07.549s1m07.155s1m07.007s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.038s1m07.223s 
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1n08.035s1m07.293s 
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m08.061s1m07.523s 
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m08.066s1m07.611s 
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m08.231s1m07.817s 
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m07.894s1m08.171s 
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m08.252s  
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m08.509s  
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m08.945s  
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m09.030s  
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m09.942s  
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.363s  

 

In this article

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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