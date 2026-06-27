2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell has taken a controversial pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver denied Ferrari a one-two after appearing only to lift through a section of double-waved yellow flags following a crash for Max Verstappen.
However, no further action was taken after the only single yellows were shown on the screens, despite the flags and boards showing otherwise.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are second and third, with Kimi Antonelli - who completely bailed on his lap due to the double-waved yellows - is fourth.
Despite his crash, Verstappen will go from fifth place.
The full results from qualifying are here.
2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.398s
|1m06.979s
|1m06.113s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.543s
|1m07.030s
|1m06.349s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.290s
|1m06.994s
|1m06.408s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.083s
|1m06.763s
|1m06.414s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.407s
|1m07.183s
|1m06.475s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.259s
|1m06.897s
|1m06.502s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.487s
|1m06.890s
|1m06.511s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.408s
|1m07.136s
|1m06.632s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m07.385s
|1m07.136s
|1m06.955s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m07.549s
|1m07.155s
|1m07.007s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.038s
|1m07.223s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1n08.035s
|1m07.293s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.061s
|1m07.523s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m08.066s
|1m07.611s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.231s
|1m07.817s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m07.894s
|1m08.171s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m08.252s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m08.509s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m08.945s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m09.030s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m09.942s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.363s