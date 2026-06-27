F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after late Q3 drama

The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell beat the Ferrari drivers to pole
Russell beat the Ferrari drivers to pole
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This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

George Russell will start from pole position after the Mercedes man secured pole position in a dramatic and controversial qualifying session in Spielberg.

Having been cleared of a yellow flag infringement following a late crash for Max Verstappen, Russell has kept hold of pole. 

Russell is joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver briefly looking like he had done enough to secure pole. 

Lewis Hamilton goes from row two in the other Ferrari, while championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will feel hard done by to only be fourth after aborting his final lap after mistakenly thinking he had seen double waved yellows. 

Despite his crash, Verstappen goes from fifth ahead of the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who line up sixth and seventh. 

Isack Hadjar starts eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top-10 starters. 

Propping up the rear of the grid are the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. 

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after late Q3 drama
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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