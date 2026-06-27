F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after late Q3 drama

This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

George Russell will start from pole position after the Mercedes man secured pole position in a dramatic and controversial qualifying session in Spielberg.

Having been cleared of a yellow flag infringement following a late crash for Max Verstappen, Russell has kept hold of pole.

Russell is joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver briefly looking like he had done enough to secure pole.

Lewis Hamilton goes from row two in the other Ferrari, while championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will feel hard done by to only be fourth after aborting his final lap after mistakenly thinking he had seen double waved yellows.

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Despite his crash, Verstappen goes from fifth ahead of the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who line up sixth and seventh.

Isack Hadjar starts eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top-10 starters.

Propping up the rear of the grid are the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team