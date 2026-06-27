F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix: Full starting grid after late Q3 drama
The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
This is how the grid will line up for today's Formula 1's 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.
George Russell will start from pole position after the Mercedes man secured pole position in a dramatic and controversial qualifying session in Spielberg.
Having been cleared of a yellow flag infringement following a late crash for Max Verstappen, Russell has kept hold of pole.
Russell is joined on the front row of the grid by Charles Leclerc, with the Ferrari driver briefly looking like he had done enough to secure pole.
Lewis Hamilton goes from row two in the other Ferrari, while championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli will feel hard done by to only be fourth after aborting his final lap after mistakenly thinking he had seen double waved yellows.
Despite his crash, Verstappen goes from fifth ahead of the McLaren's of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who line up sixth and seventh.
Isack Hadjar starts eighth, with the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad rounding out the top-10 starters.
Propping up the rear of the grid are the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
|2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team