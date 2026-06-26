F1 Austrian GP LIVE: Antonelli fastest as Cadillac hit problems in FP2

"I need the car to give me power," says Hadjar. Some swearing may have been omitted from this version of events!
Team boss Mekies bats off the comment, saying "We always want more." Hardly convincing.
The eighth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull Ring is a firm favourite among drivers and fans, with the long straights and heavy braking zones providing ample opportunities for overtaking action and, more importantly in the modern era, generating electrical energy back into the batteries.
Mercedes arrives in Austria looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the campaign, with Lewis Hamilton having toppled his former team in Barcelona with the assistance of a significant Ferrari upgrade package. However, Mercedes has been forced to remove some serrated edging on its diffuser in response to an FIA technical directive. While it is speculated that this will cost time, Mercedes believes the matter has been overplayed.
This weekend, it is Red Bull which brings the most new parts to the table, as the team attempts to pull closer to the top three outfits, having dropped back in recent weeks.
McLaren will debut its Macarena wing on Friday, but Lando Norris does not expect this to be raced for a few more weeks yet, with the part still in a developmental phase which, according to the driver, proves his team is approximately three months behind Mercedes and Ferrari in development.
Six rookie drivers will take to the track in FP1, with Dino Beganovic (Ferrari), Ayumu Iwasa (Racing Bulls), Ryo Hirakawa (Haas), Luke Browning (Williams), Paul Aron (Audi), and Jak Crawford (Aston Martin), all readying for action.
2026 Austrian Grand Prix Friday schedule
FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST
FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST
Max Verstappen has made it clear that the Spa 24 Hours could be the next classic endurance race that he tackles – but only if it doesn’t clash with his F1 commitments.
The Dutchman was able to make his high-profile appearance in the Nurburgring round-the-clock event last month because the organisers ensured that it did not coincide with a Grand Prix.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli made the perfect start to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix weekend by topping both of Friday’s practice sessions.
F1 championship leader Antonelli was fastest by 0.237 seconds from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, while reigning world champion Lando Norris took third, 0.325s down on the pace-setting Mercedes.
Kimi Antonelli set the pace in FP2 at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.
The championship leader was able to keep his soft tyres alive in scorching temperatures to improve his time on his second lap, extending the margin to McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
The flag falls, and the session comes to an end with Antonelli fastest.
"I need the car to give me power," says Hadjar. Some swearing may have been omitted from this version of events!
Team boss Mekies bats off the comment, saying "We always want more." Hardly convincing.
20 of the cars are currently on the track, with the Cadillacs the only cars not on the track.
With 11 minutes to go, we're onto the long runs. It might not be spectacular, but it's certainly important for the teams and drivers.
Hadjar had a horrible moment at Turn 3, losing the rear but catching it before a full spin happened. Verstappen complains about deployment issues - a common thread this year.
An improved second effort from Antonelli moves him further clear of the pack, with a 1m07.014s.
It appears that most of the simulations are over now, so with 20 minutes remaining, the top 10 is as follows.
A 1m07.209 for Antonelli moves him to the top. The soft tyre simulations all happened rather quickly there. A scruffy lap for Russell limits him to P5.
Into the pits comes Bottas, he has a front suspension issue and the bib is dragging along the floor. Fire extinguishers are deployed quickly as he reaches the garage.
Antonelli finally takes to the top in FP2, with a 1m07.657s, a significant step forward on Norris' time.
Around goes Norris. He goes into Turn 3 far too hot and lost the rear before becoming a passenger as his McLaren went around. He remains the fastest driver, however.
Colapionto has a big moment at Turn 6, kicking up the gravel on the exit and coming close to a spin.
Perez is back in the paddock, and trudges head down into the garage. A moment between Russell and Verstappen, as the former gets right in the way of the Red Bull driver.
Finally, the VSC ends after Perez is persuaded out of his Cadillac. That was a far longer interruption than was needed.
Verstappen comes into the pits and takes his belts off. He wants his seat moved after feeling something has changed between sessions.
The VSC has been deployed to limit the driver's speed while Perez's car is recovered.
Oh no. "I have the same problem" reports Perez. He has stopped on tracl at the moment, after causing a red flag in FP1 with an electrical issue. Cadillac has changed the ECU between sessions, but it has solved nothing.
Problems for both Russell and Lindblad, with both cars up on stands. In the Mercedes garage, at least things are being bolted back on, but there is a lot more hurried activity at Racing Bulls.
Medium and hard tyres are the order of the session so far.
"Mate, I sit completely differently in this car. What is going on?" Verstappen is not happy at all with his Red Bull.
Norris and Piastri have set the strongest opening times, with the reigning champion setting a 1m08.000s effort. Antonelli is third, 0.342s behind.
FP2 is underway. Hulkenberg is the first driver to take to the track, followed quickly by Bortoleto.
The music has played, and it's time to get cracking!