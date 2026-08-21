F1 Zandvoort LIVE: Dutch GP practice and sprint qualifying updates

KEY MOMENTS

Hadjar out injured; Lawson in at Red Bull, Tsunoda at Racing Bulls

Antonelli tops close-fought FP1

Threat of rain for sprint qualifying

Zandvoort makes its final F1 bow this weekend after hosting the sixth race of its comeback stint on the calendar. Max Verstappen has previously taken two wins on home soil, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have shared the other two victories to date.

As F1 returns from its summer break, there are limited upgrades on display, with Aston Martin and Alpine attracting the most attention. The former is due to the power unit upgrade being brought by Honda. Although early indications suggested a power boost of between 30-50bhp, expectations have been cooled ahead of the weekend, suggesting the benefit may not be as impactful as had been hoped.

Alpine, however, has brought an eight-part aerodynamic upgrade. Given how powerful this type of upgrade has proven to be across the season, Alpine will hope that this could push the team back ahead of Racing Bulls and into firm points contention.

A wrist injury to Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has seen a switch of drivers at both the front-running team and Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson moving up to replace the Frenchman, whilst veteran Yuki Tsunoda has been drafted in to partner Arvid Lindblad.

The weekend is the fifth Sprint event of the season, meaning that Friday will see a single practice session before sprint qualifying in the afternoon. The sprint race will begin the action on Saturday, before normal service resumes with regular qualifying, and then the grand prix on Sunday.

Rain is expected to play a part this weekend, with a chance of wet running on both Friday and Saturday.

2026 Dutch Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Sprint Qualifying: 3:30pm BST - 4:14pm BST