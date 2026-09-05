F1 Monza LIVE: Italian GP FP3 and Qualifying updates

And with that, it's time to hit pause. We'll be back at 2pm BST to build up to qualifying.
Until then, thank you for joining us this morning!
The 13th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Temple of Speed will be bathed in Ferrari Rosso for the weekend, but this colouring is likely to be broken up by fans sporting home hero Kimi Antonelli's merchandise.
The Mercedes driver arrives at Monza with a 59-point advantage over both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but faces a tough task on Sunday, as an engine penalty, confirmed by his team, will see him start from the back of the grid.
Ferrari has brought its upgraded power unit to the track for the first time, in a bid to close the gap on front-runners Mercedes and McLaren, with Lando Norris having triumphed on the last two weekends for the latter. McLaren has also debuted its rotating rear wing, which it has called the H-Wing.
Super-clipping is expected to be a significant issue this weekend, especially on the run to Turn 1 in the race, with energy being spent down the back straight, no heavy braking for the Parabolica, and the main straight immediately following. How drivers manage their energy will be more crucial than ever this weekend.
Ferrari set the early pace on Friday with Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, before Geroge Russell moved Mercedes to the top in the later session.
FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
And with that, it's time to hit pause. We'll be back at 2pm BST to build up to qualifying.
Until then, thank you for joining us this morning!
Leclerc's engineer has conceded to making an error ahead of the final run in FP3, limiting his pace. Leclerc was, however, positive about the Ferrari pace when things are executed properly.
Different plans as Lawson prepares for a back-of-the-grid start. He will need to make Q3 if he is to provide Verstappen with a tow in the final phase of the session.
Saturday has been positive for Mercedes so far, but the next session is the most important.
George Russell continued to set the pace in final practice at Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Russell continued where he left off on Friday with a 1m22.219s effort that put him to the top of the timesheets, having practised a tow with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid.
George Russell once again topped the Formula 1 timesheets in final practice at the Italian Grand Prix for Mercedes as he outpaced Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.
The Briton was in imposing form in FP3 as he ended up 0.226 seconds faster than his former Mercedes team-mate Hamilton, while Max Verstappen took third in his Red Bull, 0.350s adrift.
The top 10 in FP3 are:
Russell is being pushed back down the pit lane after failing to get out in time to make a practice start.
P8 for Piastri. Again, he lost a heap of time at the end of the lap.
There are a few improvements, but Hamilton and Verstappen got in each other's way and ruined any hopes of improved times.
The chequered flag falls on final practice, and the final laps are being completed now.
That wasn't great from Russell and Mercedes. He's caught dawdling at the inside of the Lesmo by Piastri who was on a hot lap. If that was qualifying, he would have a grid penalty for that one.
Antonelli improves to a 1m22.580s, as Russell sets a new best 1m22.219s. Leclerc goes to fifth before Norris pushes him back one place, and Hamilton is second by 0.226s. Verstappen is third.
Into the final six minutes we go, and Antonelli is on another lap. He's not improving massively, but Russell is going purple.
Behind both, Hamilton is also going purple!
Drivers are finding the limits and are going beyond them. Verstappen is blocked, Perez finds the gravel...it's all Monza stuff.
Lindblad improves to third place with a 1m22.724s. Gasly moves up to P7 with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto following in the top nine.
But the McLaren and Ferrari drivers are now winding up for their next efforts.
Antonelli returns to second place before heading back to the pits. A whole heap of times are about to land now.
Russell goes faster still with a 1m22.436s effort, as Verstappen goes second, 0.327s back on the benchmark time.
Traffic everywhere. This is going to be a constant problem today. Only 15 minutes of practice remain before qualifying.
Leclerc disrupts the Mercedes dominance at a perfect time for Ferrari. His 1m22.913s is 0.226s shy of Russell, but that would put him on the front row later on.
Sainz and Albon have both been noted for yellow flag infringements.
Russell goes for another soft lap and smashes the rest with a 1m22.687s to go fastest by 0.345s. Toto Wolff gives a nod of approval in the garage. It's now a Mercedes 1-2.
Antonelli gave him a tow through sector one. That could be a difference maker later on.
With clear air and on mediums, Piastri leaps up from 12th to ninth place. He lost a decent chunk of time in the last sector, but is only 0.02s behind Norris.
Piastri is asked if everything is ok, and he very sarcastically responds 'It's great'. He had run wide at Turn 1, and is now in traffic, attempting to grab a tow for his next run.
Colapinto may be down to P8 at the moment, but this has been a strong start for Alpine on Saturday.
Russell goes to fifth place. Ahead of him are Antonelli, Leclerc, Gasly, and Verstappen - the first two on softs, and the latter pair on mediums.