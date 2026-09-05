F1 Monza LIVE: Italian GP FP3 and Qualifying updates

KEY MOMENTS

Antonelli and Lawson set for back-of-the-grid starts

George Russell fastest in FP2 and FP3

Gasly's Monaco F1 penalty reapplied

The 13th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Temple of Speed will be bathed in Ferrari Rosso for the weekend, but this colouring is likely to be broken up by fans sporting home hero Kimi Antonelli's merchandise.

The Mercedes driver arrives at Monza with a 59-point advantage over both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but faces a tough task on Sunday, as an engine penalty, confirmed by his team, will see him start from the back of the grid.

Ferrari has brought its upgraded power unit to the track for the first time, in a bid to close the gap on front-runners Mercedes and McLaren, with Lando Norris having triumphed on the last two weekends for the latter. McLaren has also debuted its rotating rear wing, which it has called the H-Wing.

Super-clipping is expected to be a significant issue this weekend, especially on the run to Turn 1 in the race, with energy being spent down the back straight, no heavy braking for the Parabolica, and the main straight immediately following. How drivers manage their energy will be more crucial than ever this weekend.

Ferrari set the early pace on Friday with Charles Leclerc leading a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, before Geroge Russell moved Mercedes to the top in the later session.

2026 Italian Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying: 3:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST