KEY MOMENTS

Race starts at 4am GMT

Verstappen and Russell on front row after FP3 tangle

Lewis Hamilton starts outside of the top 10

The 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix concludes on Saturday night local time with the 50-lap race.

The Las Vegas weekend has been dramatic from the off, with heavy rain forcing a washout in FP1, before unrepresentative conditions in second practice kept the pecking order mixed.

Friday evening's final practice saw a controversial moment between George Russell and Max Verstappen that has reignited their rivalry.

And in qualifying, the pair were second and third in the session behind the fastest driver and reigning world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli. With the Italian dropping five places due to an engine penalty, Verstappen starts on pole from Russell.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is already anticipating fireworks at the start.

Lando Norris was third in his upgraded McLaren ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad. The Ford engine is performing well for Red Bull's teams at Vegas.

Kimi Antonelli will go from sixth after his penalty.

Ferrari suffered a shocker in qualifying, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failing to make it out of Q2 for the first time this season.

Both drivers have been moved up to 10th and 11th, respectively, due to penalties around them. But Ferrari's hopes of a win in Vegas this year look remote at best.

2026 Las Vegas GP: Saturday schedule

Race - 4am (Sunday) GMT - 50 laps