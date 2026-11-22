Max Verstappen has extended his advantage as he now holds a second lead over George Russell
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen leads
Live updates from the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Race starts at 4am GMT
- Verstappen and Russell on front row after FP3 tangle
- Lewis Hamilton starts outside of the top 10
The 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix concludes on Saturday night local time with the 50-lap race.
The Las Vegas weekend has been dramatic from the off, with heavy rain forcing a washout in FP1, before unrepresentative conditions in second practice kept the pecking order mixed.
Friday evening's final practice saw a controversial moment between George Russell and Max Verstappen that has reignited their rivalry.
And in qualifying, the pair were second and third in the session behind the fastest driver and reigning world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli. With the Italian dropping five places due to an engine penalty, Verstappen starts on pole from Russell.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is already anticipating fireworks at the start.
Lando Norris was third in his upgraded McLaren ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad. The Ford engine is performing well for Red Bull's teams at Vegas.
Kimi Antonelli will go from sixth after his penalty.
Ferrari suffered a shocker in qualifying, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failing to make it out of Q2 for the first time this season.
Both drivers have been moved up to 10th and 11th, respectively, due to penalties around them. But Ferrari's hopes of a win in Vegas this year look remote at best.
2026 Las Vegas GP: Saturday schedule
Race - 4am (Sunday) GMT - 50 laps
Oscar Piastri, who is running in ninth place, has set the fastest lap of the race
Lewis Hamilton is now being investigated for leaving the track and gaining an advantage
The front six are beginning to break away, as Max Verstappen, George Russell, Isack Hadjar, Pierre Gasly, Kimi Antonelli, and Arvid Lindblad have dropped the rest of the field
Lewis Hamilton has been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage after passing Lando Norris.
But he now has an issue, as he is running in seventh place, and Lando Norris is now down in 11th place, so cannot give the position back
Lando Norris has dropped back through the order as he is in 11th place after being passed by Kimi Antonelli, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Franco Colapinto, and Oscar Piastri
Isack Hadjar has set the fastest lap of the race whilst running in third place
Kimi Antonelli has made his way into the top five, as the Italian driver passed Arvid Lindblad for fifth place
Isack Hadjar has returned to the podium places, as he has passed Pierre Gasly for third place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Here is the top 10 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after 10 Laps have been completed:
- Max Verstappen
- George Russell
- Pierre Gasly
- Isack Hadjar
- Arvid Lindblad
- Kimi Antonelli
- Lando Norris
- Lewis Hamilton
- Charles Leclerc
- Oscar Piastri
Pierre Gasly has moved up a place into fourth place, and has relegated Arvid Lindblad back to fifth place
The team game may have just bitten Red Bull as George Russell has passed Isack Hadjar and is in second place
Kimi Antonelli is now on the charge as the Mercedes driver is up into seventh place, and just set the fastest lap of the race
Isack Hadjar clearly has not been listening to Red Bull as he briefly took the lead off of Max Verstappen!
With Red Bull running in first and second, Isack Hadjar has been told not to fight Max Verstappen for the lead
Lewis Hamilton is in the points, the Ferrari driver is up into seventh place, and holds the fastest lap of the race
Lando Norris has lost multiple places the last couple of laps, as he has dropped from fourth to sixth after being passed by Arvid Lindblad and Pierre Gasly
Arvid Lindblad is in the podium positions! The Formula 1 rookie made his way into third place for Racing Bulls, but George Russell was quick to respond and regained third!
George Russell briefly returned to second place, but Isack Hadjar fought straight back and returned to second
We are on the fourth lap of the race, and Max Verstappen is extending his lead as he holds a 0.947-secondadvantage over his teammate, Isack Hadjar
It is now a Red Bull 1-2 as Isack Hadjar has passed George Russell for second place!
Racing Bulls did get Liam Lawson out onto the track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he is a lap down on the rest of the field
Max Verstappen fights back and has returned to the front of the field!
George Russell has taken the lead! The British driver has moved into the lead on the second lap of the race
Carlos Sainz has made up seven places on the opening lap as he has made his way into 11th place, after starting from 20th, but did not have to pass Liam Lawson or Alex Albon after they failed to start the Grand Prix