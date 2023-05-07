He's up to fourth now in the Red Bull. Overtaking Gasly into the final braking zone of the lap.
2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Race day for the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix is here with Sergio Perez searching for his third victory in five races.
Max Verstappen has a lot to do from ninth on the grid after qualifying was cut short due to Charles Leclerc's crash in Q3.
Follow all of the action from Miami here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen gets past Russell comfortably with the use of DRS.
Oerez, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Verstappen, Magnussen, Leclerc, Ocon and Bottas.
"I don't know if we're going to last this race."
A double-overtake for Verstappen! He overtakes Magnussen and Leclerc into Turn 1.
What's happening to the Ferrari driver? He's just been overtaken by the Haas man.
Verstappen sends one on Bottas for eighth. He's now 5.9s off the lead down in eighth overall.
Perez leads from Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Magnussen, Bottas, Verstappen, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Albon, Hamilton, Piastri, Tsunoda, Zhou, Stroll, Sargeant, Norris and de Vries.
Perez leads into Turn 1 ahead of Alonso and Sainz.
The race is now underway in Miami!
Perez lines up on his grid spot.
Here we go then for the Miami Grand Prix.
Perez leads the pack away for the formation lap.
Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Magnussen, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Bottas, Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Zhou, de Vries, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll, Piastri and Sargeant.
Onto the usual pre-race procedure now. National anthem then the formation lap in just over 10 minutes.
...not. It's something different I suppose but this is taking way too long.
A lot of cringe to come...
"That's our goal [2025], and we are working on it. We are in the process and working with the FIA. We are submitting our documents this weekend and we should get a reply in July. We are working on it as we speak. We are building a team."
"All under control at this moment. It's already on a tricky track not to make any mistakes and the wind is gusty. You don't want to go off line because it's dusty. Some braking zones might get some cleaning up."
It rained overnight so the track is 'green' - this means the rubber has been washed off by the rain thus there should be less grip and potentially more tyre wear.
Problem is, overtaking off the racing line may be very, very tricky.
Here's how the grid is shaping up for today's race
