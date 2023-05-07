Crash Home
2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Race day for the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix is here with Sergio Perez searching for his third victory in five races.

Max Verstappen has a lot to do from ninth on the grid after qualifying was cut short due to Charles Leclerc's crash in Q3.

Follow all of the action from Miami here with the Crash.net live blog.

 

20:48
Verstappen update

He's up to fourth now in the Red Bull. Overtaking Gasly into the final braking zone of the lap.

20:46
Lap 8/57

Verstappen gets past Russell comfortably with the use of DRS. 

20:45
Order on Lap 7

Oerez, Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Verstappen, Magnussen, Leclerc, Ocon and Bottas.

20:42
Hamilton radio

"I don't know if we're going to last this race."

20:39
Lap 4/57

A double-overtake for Verstappen! He overtakes Magnussen and Leclerc into Turn 1.

20:38
Magnussen overtakes Leclerc

What's happening to the Ferrari driver? He's just been overtaken by the Haas man.

20:37
Verstappen watch

Verstappen sends one on Bottas for eighth. He's now 5.9s off the lead down in eighth overall.

20:36
Lap 2/57

Perez leads from Alonso, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Magnussen, Bottas, Verstappen, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Albon, Hamilton, Piastri, Tsunoda, Zhou, Stroll, Sargeant, Norris and de Vries.

20:34
Start

Perez leads into Turn 1 ahead of Alonso and Sainz.

20:33
Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix

The race is now underway in Miami!

20:33
Moments away from the start

Perez lines up on his grid spot.

Here we go then for the Miami Grand Prix.

20:29
Formation lap underway

Perez leads the pack away for the formation lap. 

20:24
Reminder of the grid

Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Magnussen, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Bottas, Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Zhou, de Vries, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll, Piastri and Sargeant. 

20:21
A grand entrance!
20:17
Time for the national anthem

Onto the usual pre-race procedure now. National anthem then the formation lap in just over 10 minutes. 

20:15
Well this is fun

...not. It's something different I suppose but this is taking way too long.

20:09
It's now time for the driver announcements

A lot of cringe to come...

20:07
Michael Andretti to Sky

"That's our goal [2025], and we are working on it. We are in the process and working with the FIA. We are submitting our documents this weekend and we should get a reply in July. We are working on it as we speak. We are building a team."

20:06
The home hero

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
19:54
Bottas to Sky

"All under control at this moment. It's already on a tricky track not to make any mistakes and the wind is gusty. You don't want to go off line because it's dusty. Some braking zones might get some cleaning up."

19:45
Track conditions

It rained overnight so the track is 'green' - this means the rubber has been washed off by the rain thus there should be less grip and potentially more tyre wear.

Problem is, overtaking off the racing line may be very, very tricky.

19:45
Keep Felipe Massa away from him

Nelson Piquet Jr (BRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day. -
19:42
The grid

Here's how the grid is shaping up for today's race

(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing; and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari,
19:41
The GOAT is here

Roger Federer (SUI) Tennis Player. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day.-
19:40
