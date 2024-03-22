Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

The third round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen could equal his own record for consecutive victories - 10 - with another triumph this weekend.

F1 returns to a conventional schedule with the grand prix taking place on Sunday.
22 Mar 2024
06:04
That's a wrap

A busy morning with two action-packed practice sessions.



06:04
Fastest in FP2
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
06:00
Chequered flag

Leclerc on top ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Perez, Norris and Tsunoda.

05:58
Into the final few minutes

Impressive race pace from Piastri and Norris in particular, running in the high 1m22s. 

05:48
Verstappen improves again

A couple of personal bests from Verstappen but it's not enough to get close to Leclerc's impressive time.

05:47
FP2 shots
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
05:42
Verstappen improves on the softs

But it's not enough to topple Leclerc's benhcmark - a deficit of 0.430s. 

05:40
Order with 20 minutes to go

Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Norris and Tsunoda.

05:39
On top in FP2
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
05:32
Mega lap from Leclerc

He restores a healthy advantage over Stroll - 0.399 to be precise. 

05:29
Order with 30 minutes to go

Stroll, Alonso, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Zhou, Sargeant and Bottas.

05:25
Stroll makes it an Aston 1-2

Stroll takes to the top now after messing up his first run. A 1m17.822s for Stroll, less than a tenth ahead of Alonso.

05:20
Alonso slots into P2

He's the first driver on the softs and moves into second, unable to topple Leclerc's medium benchmark.

05:17
Leclerc lowers the benchmark again

A 1m17.936s puts his advantage over Norris at 0.265s.

05:16
A spin for Sargeant

A near miss for Sargeant as he spins on the exit of Turn 11. It seems that Williams don't have a spare chassis for Albon after his crash - so Sargeant can't afford a shunt. 

05:13
Leclerc lowers the benchmark

A 1m18.265s now for the Ferrari driver puts him 0.4s ahead of Perez.

05:11
Current top 10

Alonso, Russell, Norris, Stroll, Piastri, Gasly, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Ocon.

05:08
Aston Martin 1-2

Alonso and Stroll dip into the 1m18s to make it an Aston 1-2.

05:07
Piastri takes to the top now

A 1m19.151s for Piastri puts him 0.261s clear of Alonso. Perez completes the top three.

05:04
Ricciardo storms to the top

A strong early lap from Ricciardo puts him fastest on a 1m19.854s.

That's soon beaten by Alonso, 0.4s clear.

05:03
Perez takes to the top

A 1m20.434s puts Perez top of the order, less than a tenth ahead of Magnussen.

05:01
FP2 underway

The second practice session in Australia is underway! 60 minutes of running to complete Friday.

04:50
Upgrade chat

Which team has brought the most upgrades to Australia?

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
04:48
Norris on top in FP1

Read our report from first practice in Melbourne 

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
02:35
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.