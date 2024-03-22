2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Australian Grand Prix.
- FP2 kicks off at 5am UK time.
The third round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen could equal his own record for consecutive victories - 10 - with another triumph this weekend.
A busy morning with two action-packed practice sessions.
Leclerc on top ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Perez, Norris and Tsunoda.
Impressive race pace from Piastri and Norris in particular, running in the high 1m22s.
A couple of personal bests from Verstappen but it's not enough to get close to Leclerc's impressive time.
But it's not enough to topple Leclerc's benhcmark - a deficit of 0.430s.
Leclerc, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Norris and Tsunoda.
He restores a healthy advantage over Stroll - 0.399 to be precise.
Stroll, Alonso, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Zhou, Sargeant and Bottas.
Stroll takes to the top now after messing up his first run. A 1m17.822s for Stroll, less than a tenth ahead of Alonso.
He's the first driver on the softs and moves into second, unable to topple Leclerc's medium benchmark.
A 1m17.936s puts his advantage over Norris at 0.265s.
A near miss for Sargeant as he spins on the exit of Turn 11. It seems that Williams don't have a spare chassis for Albon after his crash - so Sargeant can't afford a shunt.
A 1m18.265s now for the Ferrari driver puts him 0.4s ahead of Perez.
Alonso, Russell, Norris, Stroll, Piastri, Gasly, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Ocon.
Alonso and Stroll dip into the 1m18s to make it an Aston 1-2.
A 1m19.151s for Piastri puts him 0.261s clear of Alonso. Perez completes the top three.
A strong early lap from Ricciardo puts him fastest on a 1m19.854s.
That's soon beaten by Alonso, 0.4s clear.
A 1m20.434s puts Perez top of the order, less than a tenth ahead of Magnussen.
The second practice session in Australia is underway! 60 minutes of running to complete Friday.
Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.