Which F1 team has brought the biggest upgrade to the Australian GP?

Teams continue to bring new parts to their F1 cars as they look to find more performance in the third round of the 2024 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Unsurprisingly given the geographical location of Australia, a number of teams have opted not to introduce any upgrades whatsoever.

Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren and Haas haven’t submitted any upgrades for this event.

Red Bull

No updates submitted for this event.

Mercedes

No updates submitted for this event.

Ferrari

Rear wing: Performance (local load). Addition of rear wing pylon side winglets. Not specific to the Albert Park circuit layout aerodynamic efficiency requirements, the addition of pylon winglets is a minor update and offers a small increase of local aerodynamic load.

McLaren

No updates submitted for this event.

Aston Martin

Front wing: Performance (local load). The front wing flap has a revised twist distribution. The revised twist changes the loading distribution across the span of the front wing for improved car performance.

Alpine

Beam wing: Circuit specific. Drag Range. The single element beam wing component generates less downforce and drag than the biplane assembly due to the removal of the upper element. This beam wing variant allows a further drag reduction if deemed optimum for overall lap time for a given circuit.

Williams

Rear corner: Performance (local load). The exit scoop of the rear brake duct has changed in size. The length, position and camber of the winglet cluster that sits below the exit are all subtlely, and sympathetically, updated so that the whole system works correctly together. The revised scoop/winglet system offers a small increase in local load and has also has a small effect to the local flow field. The additional load is efficient relative to any drag change and the net result is a higher vertical load on the rear tyres.

RB

Rear wing: Performance (local load). Compared to Race 01, rear wing profiles have been redesigned to improve corner profiles. Improved efficient load generation & target drag level for event.

Sauber

Front wing: Performance (flow conditioning). Redesigned third and fourth front wing elements. The redesigned front wing elements, in conjunction with the new endplate introduced in this race, improve the car's overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Front wing endplate: Performance (flow conditioning). Adjusted front wing endplate. The redesigned front wing enplates, in conjunction with the new elements introduced in this race, improve the car's overall aerodynamic efficiency.

Haas

No updates submitted for this event.