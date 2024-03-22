Lewis Hamilton arrives in Australia
Lewis Hamilton arrives in Australia
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday practice in Australia.

The third round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen could equal his own record for consecutive victories - 10 - with another triumph this weekend.

F1 returns to a conventional schedule with the grand prix taking place on Sunday.
22 Mar 2024
02:35
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.

02:31
Chequered flag

Norris tops the session ahead of Verstappen, who has just improved.

02:28
A few late improvements

Sainz into seventh in the Ferrari, 0.122s shy of Norris.

Hamilton into ninth, 0.2s off the pace.

02:25
A wide moment for Verstappen

He runs wide at the Turn 9/10 chicane. The Dutchman was inevitably on course to take top spot off Norris. 

02:21
Green flag

FP1 is back underway with just under nine minutes on the clock.

02:16
Albon's stricken Williams
Albon's damaged Williams in FP1
Albon's damaged Williams in FP1
02:14
Current order

Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Verstappen, Piastri, Ricciardo, Sainz and Albon.

02:10
Red flag

Albon has hit the wall. He's now missing one of his front tyres.

02:10
A spin for Bottas

Bottas makes it three drivers to have a major moment at that chicane. He spins but keeps it out of the barrier. 

02:09
Massive moment for Russell

A huge snap for Russell on the entry to the Turn 9-10 chicane. He manages to keep it together but a scary moment for the Mercedes driver.

02:05
Stroll moves up the order

The Aston Martin driver slots into second overall now, a tenth shy of Norris.

02:01
Order with 30 minutes to go

Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Piastri, Sainz and Albon.

01:58
Norris goes fastest

Norris is the latest driver to lower the benchmark in FP1. 

This time to a 1m18.564s, 0.106s ahead of Verstappen.

01:55
A moment for Alonso

Replays show Alonso running off into the gravel on the exit of the Turn 10 chicane after an oversteer moment mid-corner.

No harm done though. He's managed to continue. 

01:48
Verstappen goes clear

That didn't take too long. A 1m18.670s for Verstappen puts him 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.

01:45
Current top 10

Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Sainz and Zhou.

01:43
Verstappen on the move

Verstappen moves into fifth now on the softs, 0.4s off Leclerc's top time.

01:41
The times continue to tumble

A 1m19.337s now for Leclerc on the soft, C5 tyre - it's the first time we've seen the softest tyre this year.

Piastri and Norris complete the top three.

01:39
Perez storms to the top now

A 1m19.977s for Perez puts him 0.590s ahead of Tsunoda.

Norris, Stroll and Piastri are within 0.9s of the Mexican's top time.

01:36
Hamlton leads the way

Eight-time Australian GP pole-sitter Hamilton is currently fastest with a 1m20.866, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.

Piastri, Perez and Russell complete the top five.

01:33
Sainz back in action

After missing Saudi Arabia with appendicitis, Sainz is back in the cockpit of the Ferrari.

The Spaniard will be assessing how his body copes with the G-force and load on his body before deciding whether he will race this weekend.  

01:32
Russell radio

"A bit of vibration through the steering rack." 

01:30
FP1 is underway

Alonso and Bottas are the first drivers out on track at Albert Park for the first 60 minutes of running.

01:28
Good morning!

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice.

FP1 is about to get underway in Australia. We're tired but it's well worth being up for some F1 action!