Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday practice in Australia.
- FP1 is at 1:30am UK time; FP2 kicks off at 5am UK time.
- How to watch F1 Australian Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
The third round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen could equal his own record for consecutive victories - 10 - with another triumph this weekend.
Norris tops the session ahead of Verstappen, who has just improved.
Sainz into seventh in the Ferrari, 0.122s shy of Norris.
Hamilton into ninth, 0.2s off the pace.
He runs wide at the Turn 9/10 chicane. The Dutchman was inevitably on course to take top spot off Norris.
FP1 is back underway with just under nine minutes on the clock.
Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Verstappen, Piastri, Ricciardo, Sainz and Albon.
Albon has hit the wall. He's now missing one of his front tyres.
Bottas makes it three drivers to have a major moment at that chicane. He spins but keeps it out of the barrier.
A huge snap for Russell on the entry to the Turn 9-10 chicane. He manages to keep it together but a scary moment for the Mercedes driver.
The Aston Martin driver slots into second overall now, a tenth shy of Norris.
Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Piastri, Sainz and Albon.
Norris is the latest driver to lower the benchmark in FP1.
This time to a 1m18.564s, 0.106s ahead of Verstappen.
Replays show Alonso running off into the gravel on the exit of the Turn 10 chicane after an oversteer moment mid-corner.
No harm done though. He's managed to continue.
That didn't take too long. A 1m18.670s for Verstappen puts him 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Stroll, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Sainz and Zhou.
Verstappen moves into fifth now on the softs, 0.4s off Leclerc's top time.
A 1m19.337s now for Leclerc on the soft, C5 tyre - it's the first time we've seen the softest tyre this year.
Piastri and Norris complete the top three.
A 1m19.977s for Perez puts him 0.590s ahead of Tsunoda.
Norris, Stroll and Piastri are within 0.9s of the Mexican's top time.
Eight-time Australian GP pole-sitter Hamilton is currently fastest with a 1m20.866, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
Piastri, Perez and Russell complete the top five.
After missing Saudi Arabia with appendicitis, Sainz is back in the cockpit of the Ferrari.
The Spaniard will be assessing how his body copes with the G-force and load on his body before deciding whether he will race this weekend.
"A bit of vibration through the steering rack."
Alonso and Bottas are the first drivers out on track at Albert Park for the first 60 minutes of running.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice.
FP1 is about to get underway in Australia. We're tired but it's well worth being up for some F1 action!