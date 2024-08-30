That's Friday practice done and dusted. We'll be back tomorrow morning for FP3. Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice at Monza.
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix
Hamilton fastest ahead of Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc.
A late qualifying sim for Russell as he slots into sixth in the Mercedes.
Hamilton leads from Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Alonso, Stroll and Bottas.
But a poor lap overall on the softs - only good enough for 14th.
Magnussen's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway with 18 minutes on the clock.
Just over a tenth between the top five - Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc.
Strong lap from Hamilton after he was complaining minutes ago about a lack of a tow. He did his latest lap in close proximity to Stroll this time.
"I've got something moving around in my cockpit," he reports.
Far from perfect laps from the two McLaren drivers as Norris goes 0.007s clear of Piastri. Interestingly, Norris was 0.3s down in S1 on his teammate - but was around 0.3s quicker in the final sector.
The two McLarens start their first laps on the soft tyres.
A nice lap from Leclerc gives Ferrari a 1-2 in FP1. Two strong laps from Leclerc and Sainz there to put them a few tenths ahead of Norris in third.
A solid lap from Verstappen puts him third in the order - although he's got a 0.3s gap to make up on Sainz ahead.
Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Magnussen and Alonso.
A 1m21.605s puts Norris top of the order, less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton's earlier benchmark.
Bottas was on a hot lap but came across a slow-moving McLaren and Aston Martin into Turn 1. Bottas and Norris are then forced to take through the run-off area.
Hamilton leads the order already with a 1m21.641s, 0.6s ahead of Magnussen.
Ocon in the Alpine is the first driver out on track.
"He’s a rookie, he’s very young. We’re investing in his future and these moments, they will happen. They will continue to happen next year. A lot of highlights. We’d rather have a problem in slowing him down than making him faster. What we saw from one and a half laps was astonishing."
A 1m21.676s puts Verstappen on top of the timesheets, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc. Norris, Sainz and Bottas complete the top five at Monza.