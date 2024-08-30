Carlos Sainz
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix

17:10
That's a wrap

That's Friday practice done and dusted. We'll be back tomorrow morning for FP3. Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice at Monza.

17:03
FP2 results

The full order and times from second practice at Monza with Hamilton on top 

Lewis Hamilton
17:00
Chequered flag

Hamilton fastest ahead of Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc.

16:57
Russell on the softs

A late qualifying sim for Russell as he slots into sixth in the Mercedes.

16:52
Into the final 10 minutes

Hamilton leads from Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Alonso, Stroll and Bottas.

16:45
Perez improves

But a poor lap overall on the softs - only good enough for 14th. 

16:42
FP2 back underway

Magnussen's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway with 18 minutes on the clock.

16:37
Magnussen's car is being cleared
16:32
Magnussen has caused a red flag
16:29
It's tight at the front

Just over a tenth between the top five - Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc.

16:27
Hamilton goes fastest

Strong lap from Hamilton after he was complaining minutes ago about a lack of a tow. He did his latest lap in close proximity to Stroll this time. 

16:26
Complaints from Russell

"I've got something moving around in my cockpit," he reports.

16:21
McLaren 1-2 now

Far from perfect laps from the two McLaren drivers as Norris goes 0.007s clear of Piastri. Interestingly, Norris was 0.3s down in S1 on his teammate - but was around 0.3s quicker in the final sector. 

16:19
Time for some soft laps

The two McLarens start their first laps on the soft tyres. 

16:15
Leclerc makes it a Ferrari 1-2 lap

A nice lap from Leclerc gives Ferrari a 1-2 in FP1. Two strong laps from Leclerc and Sainz there to put them a few tenths ahead of Norris in third.

16:12
Verstappen slots into third

A solid lap from Verstappen puts him third in the order - although he's got a 0.3s gap to make up on Sainz ahead.

16:12
Order after the first 10 minutes

Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Ricciardo, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Magnussen and Alonso.

16:08
Norris storms to the top

A 1m21.605s puts Norris top of the order, less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton's earlier benchmark.

16:06
Some traffic for Bottas

Bottas was on a hot lap but came across a slow-moving McLaren and Aston Martin into Turn 1. Bottas and Norris are then forced to take through the run-off area.

16:04
Medums are the choice of tyre

Hamilton leads the order already with a 1m21.641s, 0.6s ahead of Magnussen. 

16:01
FP2 is underway at Monza

Ocon in the Alpine is the first driver out on track.

15:46
What happened in FP1

Read our FP1 report here as Verstappen set the pace at Monza 

Kimi Antonelli
15:40
Wolff on Antonelli

"He’s a rookie, he’s very young. We’re investing in his future and these moments, they will happen. They will continue to happen next year. A lot of highlights. We’d rather have a problem in slowing him down than making him faster. What we saw from one and a half laps was astonishing."

13:36
Full results

Here's the full order from first practice for the Italian GP

Franco Colapinto on track in FP1
13:31
Chequered flag

A 1m21.676s puts Verstappen on top of the timesheets, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc. Norris, Sainz and Bottas complete the top five at Monza.