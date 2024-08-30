Max Verstappen tops first Italian GP practice after Kimi Antonelli shunt

Max Verstappen tops FP1 as Kimi Antonelli suffers big crash in F1 practice debut.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Max Verstappen set the pace in opening practice at the F1 Italian Grand Prix following a big crash for Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli’s highly-rated F1 practice debut was less than 10 minutes old when he went spinning off at Parabolica and suffered a heavy crash in George Russell’s Mercedes.

The 18-year-old Italian, who is expected to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton for 2025, was unhurt in the incident which red-flagged FP1 but managed just five laps.

Charles Leclerc was second-fastest in his upgraded Ferrari, 0.228s down on Verstappen, with Lando Norris, the winner of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, third for McLaren, 0.241s adrift.

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the other Ferrari, ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who set an eye-catching time to finish fifth for Sauber.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was sixth, ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton, Williams’ Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

Several drivers had similar snaps to Antonelli at the final corner, which has been resurfaced, but avoided a repeat of his accident.

F1 debutant Franco Colapinto, who has replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams, took a trip through the gravel but managed to avoid the barriers on his way to 17th. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
27m ago
Francesco Bagnaia warns “we did a very good step” | Martin: “It's not my battle with Marc”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
47m ago
Kimi Antonelli takes blame as he reacts to huge F1 practice debut crash
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira “can’t be too happy” with 10th place in Aragon MotoGP practice
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton likens “roasting” Mercedes F1 car to “sitting in a sauna with no shorts on”
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro “very happy” about historic day for Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Unrewarding’ day for Yamaha as Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo struggle at Aragon
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales identifies key area to improve on at Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull have “identified the issues” but tipped to be behind McLaren at Italian GP
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Friday” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose