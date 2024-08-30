2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:
Practice 2
|2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.738s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.741s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.841s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.858s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m20.892s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.086s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.140s
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m21.300s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.316s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.363s
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.461s
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.499s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m21.592s
|14
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.610s
|15
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.678s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m21.735s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m21.784s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.819s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.867s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.223s
Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets in second practice at Monza, with just over a tenth separating the top five.
Hamilton's 1m20.738s was just 0.003s ahead of Lando Norris in second, while Carlos Sainz was just under a tenth off the pace.
Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.
Practice 1
|2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.676s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m21.904s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.917s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m22.126s
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.127s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m22.199s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m22.214s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m22.220s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m22.311s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m22.315s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.572s
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.605s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m22.714s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.763s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m22.854s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m22.864s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m22.880s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.880s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m23.157s
|20
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.955s
Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Verstappen was 0.228s clear of Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets, while Lando Norris was third overall.
Carlos Sainz was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who impressed for Sauber.
It was a disastrous debut for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, crashing early on at Parabolica.