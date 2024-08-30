2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.738s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m20.741s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.841s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.858s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m20.892s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.086s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.140s 8 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m21.300s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.316s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.363s 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.461s 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.499s 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m21.592s 14 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.610s 15 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.678s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m21.735s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m21.784s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.819s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.867s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.223s

Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets in second practice at Monza, with just over a tenth separating the top five.

Hamilton's 1m20.738s was just 0.003s ahead of Lando Norris in second, while Carlos Sainz was just under a tenth off the pace.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.676s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m21.904s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.917s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m22.126s 5 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.127s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m22.199s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m22.214s 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m22.220s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m22.311s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m22.315s 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.572s 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.605s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m22.714s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.763s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m22.854s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m22.864s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m22.880s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.880s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m23.157s 20 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.955s

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Verstappen was 0.228s clear of Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets, while Lando Norris was third overall.

Carlos Sainz was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who impressed for Sauber.

It was a disastrous debut for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, crashing early on at Parabolica.