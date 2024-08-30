2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Franco Colapinto on track in FP1
Here are the results from F1 practice for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix:

Practice 2

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.738s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m20.741s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m20.841s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.858s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m20.892s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.086s
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.140s
8Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m21.300s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.316s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.363s
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.461s
12Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.499s
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m21.592s
14Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.610s
15Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.678s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m21.735s
17Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m21.784s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.819s
19Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.867s
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.223s

Lewis Hamilton headed the timesheets in second practice at Monza, with just over a tenth separating the top five.

Hamilton's 1m20.738s was just 0.003s ahead of Lando Norris in second, while Carlos Sainz was just under a tenth off the pace.

Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five.

Practice 1

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.676s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m21.904s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.917s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m22.126s
5Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.127s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m22.199s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m22.214s
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m22.220s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m22.311s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m22.315s
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.572s
12Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.605s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m22.714s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.763s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m22.854s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m22.864s
17Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m22.880s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.880s
19Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m23.157s
20Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.955s

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Verstappen was 0.228s clear of Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets, while Lando Norris was third overall.

Carlos Sainz was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who impressed for Sauber.

It was a disastrous debut for Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, crashing early on at Parabolica.

