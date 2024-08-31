Williams deny ‘pay driver’ suggestion about Franco Colapinto

Williams responded to a question whether Franco Colapinto attracts sponsorship into the team by saying he “brings no money”.

Colapinto got the nod to replace the under-performing Logan Sargeant midseason, and will race for the first time in F1 at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The youngster from Argentina, who is part of Williams’ academy, edged Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson to get into the car.

Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports about Colapinto: “He brings no money with him.

“What has been exceptional is that the moment we informed he and his management of our decision, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing with Argentinian companies coming on board.

“What you’ll see appearing on the car is stickers. They are paying the right value, and the right rate, for it.

“It’s not money because of Franco. They want exposure on the car and to be proud that we’re running an Argentinian driver.

“If you know him, you know that throughout his career he’s been on a shoestring budget, without any money.

“He hasn’t got anything to his name.”

Martin Brundle’s doubt about Colapinto

“Formula 1 isn’t a finishing school. It’s the pinnacle,” Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle said.

“If you don’t deliver, someone else will come in and deliver.

“That’s how it operates. That’s how you get your chance - because someone else was kicked out.

“If you see a medley of the accidents that Logan has had, he’s done a lot of damage. I am not surprised they had to make a change.

“Nothing in Colapinto’s career shouts out ‘something special’. But I have learned not to judge someone on their way in.

“Nyck de Vries, two years ago, was sensational jumping into a Williams.”

Karun Chandhok said: “Apart from the Red Bull teams who chop and change a lot, you have to go back 15 years for a driver to be replaced by a rookie due to performance.

“It’s not something that happens often in F1.

“Clearly Williams thought they couldn’t stick with Sargeant.”