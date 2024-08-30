Update on Kimi Antonelli after crashing Mercedes minutes into first F1 session

Kimi Antonelli was given the all-clear from a trip to the medical centre after crashing his Mercedes in F1 Italian Grand Prix practice.

He was unhurt and his visit to the medics was standard procedure.

Antonelli returned to the Mercedes garage where Toto Wolff embraced him with an arm around the waist.

He was fit to take part in Formula 2 qualifying later on Friday afternoon.

Driving George Russell’s car as part of the rookie drivers rule on Friday, Antonelli’s first official Formula 1 session lasted less than 10 minutes.

He spun into the barriers at Parabolica, ending his practice early, but emerged unhurt.

“Sorry,” Antonelli said via team radio.

“All good, Kimi, all good,” Toto Wolff replied.

Antonelli reported over the radio that he was okay.

Mercedes’ chief communications officer Bradley Lord told Sky Sports while FP1 continued: “We are literally just getting the car back.

“It was a hefty impact at a high-speed corner. Kimi is at the medical centre being checked out, making sure that everything is okay.

“Then we will assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.”

Mercedes’ Lord said about Antonelli’s time behind the wheel: “We were running a floor comparison, still evaluating the update that we brought to Spa.

“He had one, Lewis had the other on the other car. Two sets of soft tyres.

“Head on out, enjoy the experience, was the only real advice he was given.

“It’s unfortunate that it ended the way it did.

“He was pushing the limit from Lap 1, that’s always good to see. It’s all part of the learning curve.”

Lord was asked how Mercedes, and Antonelli, had prepared for his drive on Friday.

“Lots of work back at the factory with the engineers in the sim, understanding the changes and how the car works, and everything from a driving point of view,” he said.

“He’s done thousands of kilometres this season in a 2022 car in a testing programme.

“That has also been part of Kimi’s preparation so far.”

Lord said about Antonelli’s emotional recovery: “It’s a high support environment that we need to give him.

“It changes nothing. It’s part of the learning curve for a young driver."

Antonelli, aged 18, is expected to replace Lewis Hamilton as a full-time Mercedes driver in 2025.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has created a vacancy and Wolff is set to back Antonelli’s youthful promise.