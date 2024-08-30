EXCLUSIVE: Zhou Guanyu would ‘accept’ losing out on F1 seat to Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu says he could “accept” losing out on the final F1 2025 seat at Sauber to current teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The Chinese driver appears to be in a direct head-to-head with Bottas for the sole-remaining drive at Sauber, and the final seat on the 2025 grid, to avoid being axed from F1 altogether.

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Zhou acknowledged the reality that he may not be on the grid next season.

Asked if he has accepted he may not be in F1 next year, Zhou replied: “Of course. I think there’s two options. The reality is we might stay in the seat in Sauber or I won’t be having a seat next year.

“I’m completely open in this topic. I don’t feel like if I don’t have a seat I will be very upset about it. Fighting for a seat with Valtteri, either one of us have it, I’m more than happy if I lose the seat against him.

“Of course there are some drivers you maybe doubt why they are having the seat for next year. But if it’s just one seat up to me and him, I want to fight for it but if he has it, I won’t feel very frustrated.”

When pressed to clarify that he would accept losing out to Bottas, Zhou added: “Yeah I could accept the fact. Either way, we need to see what happens after that.”

Zhou stressed he plans to stay in F1 “with or without” a full-time seat and does not want to race in another championship.

“I won’t go to any other championship yet,” he said. "I want to have another opportunity in the future and hopefully have another shot at it [F1].

"There’s people already contacting me wanting to do other series.

“At the moment I don’t want to be in other series yet, because I feel like I’m still in a period that if I can stay in F1, or making a comeback if I don’t have a seat, there will still be chances to show what I’ve got.

“I will try to give it my all to stay in F1 and after that there will be plenty of chances of seats outside of F1. But it’s not a short-term, one year or two that I think about trying to get that.”

Zhou said a reserve driver role would appeal to him if he misses out on a full-time drive.

“If you don’t have a seat then the only way is to be a reserve driver and wait for opportunities,” he said. “At the moment I’m not talking to any other team about a reserve role because I think there will be plenty of chances.

"It really depends what they have and what seats other teams have available maybe for the future. But now I’m just purely speaking about the [Sauber race] seat for next year. Of course that’s the priority.”

Mattia Binotto’s arrival ‘opens bigger doors’

Mattia Binotto

Ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is making his first appearance in the F1 paddock this weekend since taking on the task of spearheading the Sauber operation ahead of Audi’s takeover in 2026.

Zhou believes Binotto’s arrival is a boost to his chances of retaining his drive, but Bottas has also expressed similar feelings.

Binotto briefly interrupted the interview to shake hands with Zhou, who confirmed early discussions have already been held with the former Ferrari team principal.

“We’ve started talking about the future already,” he said. “I spoke to him last week when he started working in the factory. This week my management team, together with myself, will definitely start talking about my future.

“Understanding what is the need from his side, from Audi’s side and what we both have. We will see. It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks ahead to understand exactly where the future is.

“With Mattia arriving it opens bigger doors for me and for Valtteri as well. I think me and him are definitely the frontrunners for the remaining seat at Sauber and the rest I will leave it to time.

"It’s good to have somebody different. You don’t exactly know yet what they need but they just give you hopes and excitement that maybe you have a better chance.”

Zhou added: “I think I did everything I could. If it’s enough or not, I will leave it to Mattia and the management team in Audi.

“From my side, I tried to give it my all but this year I wasn’t able to show exactly what I can do, compared to last year or the previous year, which is a little bit frustrating.”