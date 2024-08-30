Kimi Antonelli crashes minutes into Mercedes F1 practice debut

Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli has crashed just minutes into his F1 practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old, who is heavily tipped to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next season, spun off into the barriers at Parabolica less than 10 minutes into Friday's opening practice session at Monza.

Antonelli had already set a time good enough for fourth in the early FP1 timesheets and had just set a purple middle sector before losing control of George Russell's Mercedes at the final corner.

The Italian was unhurt in the collision but it marks a far from ideal start to the weekend for Mercedes.

Hamilton, driving the other Mercedes, was the fastest driver on track at the time of Antonelli's incident, which red-flagged the session.

Antonelli's crash was a blow to his hopes of making an impact on home soil in Italy.

In front of his compatriots, his first spell in an official F1 season ended miserably.

It was also a less-than-ideal start to a weekend where Antonelli might hope to be confirmed as a 2025 Mercedes driver.

Hamilton's switch to Ferrari next year means Mercedes have been hunting for a replacement all season.

With only a few seats remaining before the 2025 F1 driver line-up is complete, Mercedes have nowhere else to turn so it seems like they intend to back the prodigiously-gifted Antonelli.

Wolff's faith in Antonelli long-term has been compared to Red Bull's decision to put a teenage Max Verstappen into the car.