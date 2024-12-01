2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix as it happened
Recap F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Crash.net are in Lusail paddock
The penultimate round of the F1 2024 season is in Qatar.
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' title, but today the constructors' title is also at stake.
McLaren lead Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
George Russell is on pole in Qatar due to a grid penalty for Verstappen.
Also keep an eye on the under-performing Sergio Perez who is trying to rescue his F1 future, and Lewis Hamilton who cut a forlorn figure all weekend.
- Race started at 4pm UK
Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen and Norris.
He's 6.2s ahead of Leclerc in second.
Sainz is in DRS range of Gasly for fifth.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen and Norris.
Albon has been hit with a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Magnussen.
Norris is in 10th now after overtaking Bottas.
Norris is up to 11th - and looks to have Albon and Bottas in range to overtake. So it looks like he will leave Qatar with a couple of points.
Zhou is on course for eighth. He's running 4.0s ahead of Magnussen in ninth. A mega drive from the Chinese driver.
Verstappen has a 4.2s lead over Leclerc. Piastri, Russell and Gasly complete the top five.
Norris is running in 14th ahead of Hamilton in 15th.
He's got a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Albon and Magnussen.
Norris is down in 15th after serving his penalty.
Norris has been handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for speeding under yellow flags. Wow.
A great restart from Verstappen, who leads ahead of Norris. 0.7s between those two.
Not a lot happening behind though as everyone settles into position. Sauber are on course for their first points of the season though with Zhou in P9.
Safety Car is in at the end of this lap.
Norris is now under investigation for speeding under yellow flags.
Replays show Perez spinning before his issue. Not sure if it was his own fault or due to a car problem.
Perez and Hulkenberg are out of the race.
Great defending from Verstappen as he keeps Norris at bay. Leclerc fends off Piastri for the final podium place.
Further down the field, Perez is out of the race after a technical issue.
There will be 18 laps of racing left.
A reminder of the order:
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Gasly, Russell, Sainz, Zhou, Alonso.
Top nine are on hards; Alonso is on the mediums.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Gasly, Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Albon, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Hamilton and Bottas.
Out: Stroll, Ocon and Colapinto.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Perez all pit under the Safety Car.
That will be due to the debris on track...
Sainz and Hamilton have punctures. That could have been due to the debris on track down the start-finish straight.
He's upped his lead over Norris up to 2.6s now.