The start of the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The start of the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix as it happened

Recap F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Crash.net are in Lusail paddock

The penultimate round of the F1 2024 season is in Qatar.

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' title, but today the constructors' title is also at stake.

McLaren lead Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

George Russell is on pole in Qatar due to a grid penalty for Verstappen.

Also keep an eye on the under-performing Sergio Perez who is trying to rescue his F1 future, and Lewis Hamilton who cut a forlorn figure all weekend.

  • Race started at 4pm UK
01 Dec 2024
17:47
The full order from the Qatar

The full classification from Qatar 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
17:35
Verstappen wins in Qatar

Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen and Norris. 

17:33
Verstappen starts his final lap

He's 6.2s ahead of Leclerc in second.

17:33
Two laps to go

Sainz is in DRS range of Gasly for fifth. 

17:32
Three laps to go

Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen and Norris. 

17:30
More news from the stewards

Albon has been hit with a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Magnussen.

Norris is in 10th now after overtaking Bottas.

17:28
Five laps to go

Norris is up to 11th - and looks to have Albon and Bottas in range to overtake. So it looks like he will leave Qatar with a couple of points. 

17:26
Sauber on course for their first points of the year

Zhou is on course for eighth. He's running 4.0s ahead of Magnussen in ninth. A mega drive from the Chinese driver.

17:22
Lap 48/57

Verstappen has a 4.2s lead over Leclerc. Piastri, Russell and Gasly complete the top five.

Norris is running in 14th ahead of Hamilton in 15th.

17:20
Hamilton penalty

He's got a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane. 

17:19
The order on Lap 46

Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Albon and Magnussen.

Norris is down in 15th after serving his penalty. 

17:17
News from the FIA

Norris has been handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for speeding under yellow flags. Wow. 

17:15
Lap 43/57

A great restart from Verstappen, who leads ahead of Norris. 0.7s between those two.

Not a lot happening behind though as everyone settles into position. Sauber are on course for their first points of the season though with Zhou in P9.

17:13
Lap 42/57

Safety Car is in at the end of this lap.

17:12
News from the stewards

Norris is now under investigation for speeding under yellow flags.

17:11
Perez

Replays show Perez spinning before his issue. Not sure if it was his own fault or due to a car problem. 

17:09
Safety Car again

Perez and Hulkenberg are out of the race. 

17:08
Verstappen holds onto the lead

Great defending from Verstappen as he keeps Norris at bay. Leclerc fends off Piastri for the final podium place.

Further down the field, Perez is out of the race after a technical issue.

17:06
Safety Car in at the end of the lap

There will be 18 laps of racing left. 

17:03
We're still under SC conditions

A reminder of the order: 

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Gasly, Russell, Sainz, Zhou, Alonso.

Top nine are on hards; Alonso is on the mediums.

17:00
The order under the SC

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Gasly, Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Albon, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Hamilton and Bottas.

Out: Stroll, Ocon and Colapinto.

16:58
Pit stops

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Perez all pit under the Safety Car.

16:56
Safety Car deployed

That will be due to the debris on track...

16:56
Punctures

Sainz and Hamilton have punctures. That could have been due to the debris on track down the start-finish straight. 

16:55
Incredible pace from Verstappen

He's upped his lead over Norris up to 2.6s now.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen delivers scathing attack against George Russell: “I lost all respect”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
Christian Horner will let Sergio Perez ‘come to own conclusions’ about future
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
6h ago
“I didn’t see any debris” - Lewis Hamilton hints at cause of F1 Qatar Grand Prix puncture
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
7h ago
“Deal” with Flavio Briatore behind Esteban Ocon’s early Alpine F1 exit
Flavio Briatore and Esteban Ocon
Flavio Briatore and Esteban Ocon
F1
News
7h ago
Esteban Ocon set to be replaced by Jack Doohan at Alpine for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon

More News

F1
News
8h ago
“I’ve let them down” - Lando Norris reacts to penalty which could cost McLaren F1 title
McLaren
McLaren
F1
News
8h ago
Experts explain: How ‘crafty’ Max Verstappen avoided same penalty as Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
Crucial Safety Car malfunction revealed by cooldown room chat in Qatar
Safety Car
Safety Car
F1
News
8h ago
FIA hit Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris with time penalties in miserable Qatar GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton