2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix as it happened

The penultimate round of the F1 2024 season is in Qatar.

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the drivers' title, but today the constructors' title is also at stake.

McLaren lead Ferrari and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

George Russell is on pole in Qatar due to a grid penalty for Verstappen.

Also keep an eye on the under-performing Sergio Perez who is trying to rescue his F1 future, and Lewis Hamilton who cut a forlorn figure all weekend.