2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

Max Verstappen has a 59-point lead heading into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix over Lando Norris.

With Red Bull expecting another tough weekend, it's a great opportunity for Norris at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

McLaren haven't stood on the podium in Singapore since 2012 with Jenson Button, however, given their recent run of form, they're surely favourites to do so.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will fancy their chances of a strong weekend, often performing best on street circuits like Monaco, Baku and Singapore.