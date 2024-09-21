Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has a 59-point lead heading into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix over Lando Norris.

With Red Bull expecting another tough weekend, it's a great opportunity for Norris at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

McLaren haven't stood on the podium in Singapore since 2012 with Jenson Button, however, given their recent run of form, they're surely favourites to do so.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will fancy their chances of a strong weekend, often performing best on street circuits like Monaco, Baku and Singapore.

15:23
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying in Singapore. 

15:21
Full results

The full order from Singapore as Norris takes his sixth career pole position 

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
15:17
It's pole for Norris in Singapore

Norris takes pole in Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.

Top 10: Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Sainz.

15:15
Provisional pole for Norris

A 1m29.525s for Norris, 0.4s ahead of Piastri.

15:14
The McLarens start their laps

Here we go then... big pressure for all of the drivers out on track.

15:11
Here we go then

The McLarens lead the pack out for the final runs in Singapore.

15:10
Q3 back underway

But there's no rush to get back out on track. 

That means it will be on run for everyone.

15:04
Q3 to resume in three minutes

Eight minutes on the clock - it might just be one run here for everyone. 

14:54
Verstappen's time deleted

Verstappen's time has been deleted due the double-waved yellow flags. It was a strong lap though.

Before the red flag, Norris was up by about a tenth across the S2 split.

14:53
Red flag

Sainz has crashed at the final corner. 

14:50
Tyres

New soft tyres for everyone except Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Alonso.

14:48
Q3 is underway

Who will take pole here? 

14:41
Perez out in Q2

Perez is out of qualifying...

Out in Q2: Albon, Colapinto, Perez, Magnussen and Ocon.

14:40
Chequered flag

Perez drops into the bottom five here. He could be out of Q2.

14:39
Piastri goes quickest now

A 1m29.640s allows Piastri to pip Verstappen to top spot here.

14:37
Strong lap by Verstappen

He goes fastest now with a 1m29.680s - the new benchmark this weekend. 

14:33
In the drop-zone currently

Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Ocon and Verstappen.

14:33
Mercedes join the fight

Hamilton goes fastest now with a 1m29.929s, less than a tenth ahead of Norris. Russell in third.

14:30
Norris takes to the top again

A 1m30.007s for the McLaren driver, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc. Piastri and Hulkenberg make up the top four. 

14:29
Verstappen goes to the top

He runs wide at the final corner but goes fastest still. A 1m30.371s for the Dutchman despite a nasty oversteer moment. 

Expect that lap to be deleted though as he went off the track.

14:26
Q2 is underway

The two Red Bulls are straight out on track.

14:19
Out in Q1

Ricciardo, Stroll, Gasly, Bottas and Zhou.

14:19
Chequered flag

Improvements needed from the likes of Russell and Sainz, who have dropped well down the order.

14:18
Verstappen up to second

He moves just a tenth behind Norris now.

14:17
Improvement from Hamilton

He moves up to third in the Mercedes with a 1m30.393s, 0.3s off Norris' top time.

Only seventh for Russell though, 0.3s off his teammate.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
12m ago
Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
34m ago
Lando Norris “expected a bit more” despite Singapore F1 pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
45m ago
Injury “pain” caused Alvaro Bautista to consider retiring from Cremona WorldSBK Race 1
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
56m ago
‘Like a switch’ - Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes turnaround after nightmare practice
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
58m ago
Carlos Sainz gets €25,000 fine for crossing live F1 track after crash
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia 'needed mistake' from Jorge Martin to win Misano sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Emilia Romagna GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc left to rue “a problem we’ve never had” after Q3 disaster in Singapore
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hits out at “joke” penalty as Max Verstappen stages press conference protest
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
WSBK
News
1h ago
“I was just afraid to die”: Danilo Petrucci on journey to historic first WorldSBK race win
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Andrea Stella hits out at “distracted” F1 rivals over McLaren’s controversial rear wing
Andrea Stella
Andrea Stella