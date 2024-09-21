Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying in Singapore.
2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen has a 59-point lead heading into this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix over Lando Norris.
With Red Bull expecting another tough weekend, it's a great opportunity for Norris at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
McLaren haven't stood on the podium in Singapore since 2012 with Jenson Button, however, given their recent run of form, they're surely favourites to do so.
Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will fancy their chances of a strong weekend, often performing best on street circuits like Monaco, Baku and Singapore.
Norris takes pole in Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.
Top 10: Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Tsunoda, Leclerc and Sainz.
A 1m29.525s for Norris, 0.4s ahead of Piastri.
Here we go then... big pressure for all of the drivers out on track.
The McLarens lead the pack out for the final runs in Singapore.
But there's no rush to get back out on track.
That means it will be on run for everyone.
Eight minutes on the clock - it might just be one run here for everyone.
Verstappen's time has been deleted due the double-waved yellow flags. It was a strong lap though.
Before the red flag, Norris was up by about a tenth across the S2 split.
Sainz has crashed at the final corner.
New soft tyres for everyone except Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Alonso.
Who will take pole here?
Perez is out of qualifying...
Out in Q2: Albon, Colapinto, Perez, Magnussen and Ocon.
Perez drops into the bottom five here. He could be out of Q2.
A 1m29.640s allows Piastri to pip Verstappen to top spot here.
He goes fastest now with a 1m29.680s - the new benchmark this weekend.
Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Ocon and Verstappen.
Hamilton goes fastest now with a 1m29.929s, less than a tenth ahead of Norris. Russell in third.
A 1m30.007s for the McLaren driver, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc. Piastri and Hulkenberg make up the top four.
He runs wide at the final corner but goes fastest still. A 1m30.371s for the Dutchman despite a nasty oversteer moment.
Expect that lap to be deleted though as he went off the track.
The two Red Bulls are straight out on track.
Ricciardo, Stroll, Gasly, Bottas and Zhou.
Improvements needed from the likes of Russell and Sainz, who have dropped well down the order.
He moves just a tenth behind Norris now.
He moves up to third in the Mercedes with a 1m30.393s, 0.3s off Norris' top time.
Only seventh for Russell though, 0.3s off his teammate.