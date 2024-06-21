Sky's Bernie Collins questions if Ferrari are running aero tests, so are intentionally limiting the car's power briefly.
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
- FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm BST; FP2 is at 4pm BST.
Carlos Sainz reports 'no power' via team radio.
A change to his steeling wheel might have sorted it.
Reminder that Ferrari are trialling several updates today.
George Russell leads Max Verstappen, then it's Esteban Ocon, with nine minutes of the session gone.
Ollie Bearman in the Haas is one of the first out on track.
Ferrari and Red Bull have brought multiple updates.
But nothing listed from Mercedes or McLaren.
FP1 at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix is underway.
The sun is out, the conditions are great, and FP1 is starting any moment.
Bearman behind the wheel of the Haas, instead of Nico Hulkenberg, for FP1 shortly.
The British teenager has been heavily linked with a full-time drive next season.
"As a team, philosophically, they are good at giving each driver equal opportunity.
"Nobody at Mercedes wants to finish with Lewis on a low."
Karun Chandhok addressing theories that George Russell is receiving preferential treatment from Mercedes.
FERRARI
Rear Wing - Circuit specific - Drag Range. Higher Downforce Top Rear Wing and Lower Rear Wing designs. Introduction of more loaded Top and Lower Rear Wing main and flap profiles. Allowing different modulations, this update extends the car polar in order to offer more possibilities on mid/high downforce tracks.
Coke/Engine Cover - Performance - Flow Conditioning. Increased Sidepod / Coke undercut. The new bodywork features a reworked undercut that improves flow quality over the floor edge and towards the back of the car.
Floor Fences - Performance - Flow Conditioning. Redistributed floor fences camber. Aim of redistributing front floor fence loading was to improve flow quality delivered to the rear floor / diffuser.
Floor Body - Performance - Flow Conditioning. Lowered front floor roof. Working in conjunction with the updated front floor fences arrangement, with the objective of improving flow quality towards the back of the car.
Floor Edge - Performance - Local Load. Rearward floor edge volume increased. This minor geometrical update is an optimization around the improved flow energy coming from upstream, returning local load gains whilst controlling the vorticity release in the diffuser.
Diffuser - Performance - Local Load. Reworked diffuser / boat / keel expansion. Benefitting from tidier upstream flow structures, the diffuser expansion, together with boat and keel volumes optimization, has allowed to extract more local load gains 7 Halo Performance.
Hello everyone and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.
FP1 kicks off in just over 15 minutes' time in Barcelona.