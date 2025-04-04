Four red flags in F1 Japanese GP Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Here's the state of Jack Doohan's car after his crash.
The Alpine driver emerged gingerly after the incident.
That was a big impact.
The third round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren's Lando Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings after two races. Norris is eight points ahead of Max Verstappen and nine clear of Mercedes' George Russell.
The major talking point heading into the weekend is Red Bull's brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda.
|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.114s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.163s
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.518s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.544s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.559s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.567s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.586s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.670s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.757s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.832s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.023s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.062s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.335s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.507s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.654s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.733s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.978s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.625s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.845s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.659s
Piastri, Norris, Hadjar, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly and Sainz.
Piastri fastest in FP2 ahead of Norris and Hadjar.
The grass is on fire again. The clock is about to run down anyway.
A 1m28.114s for Piastri to move 0.049s ahead of Norris. Strong pace once again from McLaren here.
FP2 is underway (again).
Red flag deployed 🔴— Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025
A small grass fire beside the circuit is currently being extinguished#F1#JapaneseGPpic.twitter.com/OomAusRYH5
Some of the grass is on fire.
Norris lowers the benchmark to a 1m28.163s to go 0.3s ahead of Hadjar, who has just put in a tidy lap.
A strong lap from the seven-time world champion to go 0.023s ahead of Russell. Leclerc is less than a tenth off his teammate.
18 minutes on the clock.
Current top 10: Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Piastri, Leclerc, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Lawson, Stroll and Hulkenberg.
The second red flag of the session is deployed 🔴— Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025
Fernando Alonso is beached in the gravel at the Degner Curves 😲#F1#JapaneseGPpic.twitter.com/IaOsAkPun9
Alonso has beached his Aston Martin in the gravel trap.
Doohan's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway.
FP2 is expected to resume at 7:30am UK time.
A huge impact for Jack Doohan at Turn 1 😲— Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025
Doohan is OK and out of the car #F1#JapaneseGPpic.twitter.com/E0eyamwiVj
F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer has suggested that the cause of the crash was Doohan keeping his DRS open into Turn 1.
Given drivers don't have to brake into T1, they're forced to manually turned it off - something Doohan potentially didn't do.
Doohan has got out of his car and looks to be OK. A violent crash for the Alpine driver.
Doohan has crashed his Alpine. Red flag.
A 1m29.666s for Russell on the hards, 0.284s ahead of Hamilton, Alonso, Hadjar and Tsunoda round out the top five.
Lawson leads the way with a 1m30.756s, 0.4s ahead of Bortoleto.
The second practice session at Suzuka is now underway.