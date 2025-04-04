Four red flags in F1 Japanese GP Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP2 kicks off at 7am UK time

How to watch 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix practice: Live stream for free

The third round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings after two races. Norris is eight points ahead of Max Verstappen and nine clear of Mercedes' George Russell.

The major talking point heading into the weekend is Red Bull's brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda.

Follow all of the action from Friday practice in Japan here.



