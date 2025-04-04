Yuki Tsunoda
LIVE

Four red flags in F1 Japanese GP Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary for Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix

The third round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren's Lando Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings after two races. Norris is eight points ahead of Max Verstappen and nine clear of Mercedes' George Russell.

The major talking point heading into the weekend is Red Bull's brutal decision to drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda.

Follow all of the action from Friday practice in Japan here. 


 

04 Apr 2025
08:10
Jack Doohan

Here's the state of Jack Doohan's car after his crash.

The Alpine driver emerged gingerly after the incident.

That was a big impact.

Alpine
Alpine
08:09
FP2 results
2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m28.114s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m28.163s
3Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.518s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.544s
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.559s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.567s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.586s
8Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.670s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.757s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.832s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.023s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.062s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.335s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.507s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.654s
16Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.733s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.978s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.625s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.845s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.659s
08:03
Top 10

Piastri, Norris, Hadjar, Hamilton, Lawson, Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly and Sainz.

08:02
Chequered flag

Piastri fastest in FP2 ahead of Norris and Hadjar.

08:00
Another red flag

The grass is on fire again. The clock is about to run down anyway. 

07:57
Piastri improves

A 1m28.114s for Piastri to move 0.049s ahead of Norris. Strong pace once again from McLaren here.

07:53
Seven minutes on the clock

FP2 is underway (again). 

07:51
Three red flags
07:47
Red flag

Some of the grass is on fire. 

07:46
Strong lap from Norris

Norris lowers the benchmark to a 1m28.163s to go 0.3s ahead of Hadjar, who has just put in a tidy lap.

07:45
Hamilton goes fastest

A strong lap from the seven-time world champion to go 0.023s ahead of Russell. Leclerc is less than a tenth off his teammate. 

07:42
FP2 back underway

18 minutes on the clock.

07:38
Just over 20 minutes on the clock

Current top 10: Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Piastri, Leclerc, Hadjar, Tsunoda, Lawson, Stroll and Hulkenberg.

07:37
Alonso
07:34
Another red flag

Alonso has beached his Aston Martin in the gravel trap.

07:30
FP2 is back underway

Doohan's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway. 

07:24
News from the FIA

FP2 is expected to resume at 7:30am UK time. 

07:23
Doohan
07:20
Cause of Doohan's crash

F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer has suggested that the cause of the crash was Doohan keeping his DRS open into Turn 1.

Given drivers don't have to brake into T1, they're forced to manually turned it off - something Doohan potentially didn't do. 

07:16
Doohan's wrecked Alpine
Doohan
Doohan
07:12
Doohan

Doohan has got out of his car and looks to be OK. A violent crash for the Alpine driver. 

07:07
Big crash

Doohan has crashed his Alpine. Red flag.

07:07
Russell on top now

A 1m29.666s for Russell on the hards, 0.284s ahead of Hamilton, Alonso, Hadjar and Tsunoda round out the top five. 

07:04
Three times on the board

Lawson leads the way with a 1m30.756s, 0.4s ahead of Bortoleto. 

07:00
FP2 is underway

The second practice session at Suzuka is now underway. 

