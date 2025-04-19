2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of final practice and qualifying for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
- Qualifying kicks off at 6pm UK time.
Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net F1 live blog.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda and Antonelli.
During that Hamilton chatter, Norris has pipped Piastri at the top of the timesheets.
Verstappen moves up to fourth in the Red Bull, 0.8s down on Piastri.
“I just don’t have grip, mate. I don’t know…”
Hamilton improves to 12th, 1.2s down on Norris' top time. Concerning for the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton asks: "How much am I down in the sectors?"
His engineer replies: "7 tenths first sectors, 4 tenths second sector, and we aborted last sector..."
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Albon, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Alonso and Sainz.
It's only fourth-fastest for Leclerc, 0.8s off Piastri's impressive time.
Norris slots into second, 0.158s behind his teammate.
He sets a 1m27.513s to go 0.7s ahead of Russell.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Albon, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Gasly.
Leclerc moves up to third in the Ferrari, 0.2s down on Piastri.
Verstappen moves into third-fastest in the Red Bull, a couple of tenths shy of Piastri's top time.
Tsunoda goes sixth.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Doohan and Gasly.
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2 again - 0.158s between them two.
His time is a 1m28.605s to go 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc storms to the top of the timesheets now with a 1m28.860s to go 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. A bit of a moment for Leclerc in the final corner doesn't stop him from taking top spot.
A 1m29.077s for the reigning world champion, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Bearman, Doohan, Ocon, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hadjar and Bortoleto.
0.085s between the McLaren duo at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m29.118s for the McLaren driver, which puts him 0.5s ahead of Doohan.
Norris is also out on track.
Doohan sets a 1m29.666s - 0.3s quicker than he went yesterday. A good lap from the Alpine driver.
Ocon beats Doohan's top time by just 0.098s to top the timesheets.
First out on track is Gabriel Bortoleto 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) April 19, 2025
He is making up for lost time after missing the second hour of practice on Friday #F1#SaudiArabianGPpic.twitter.com/E2hQVQSk3P
A 1m30.613s for Doohan, 1.5s ahead of Bortoleto.