Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of final practice and qualifying for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net F1 live blog. 

19 Apr 2025
15:37
FP3 results

CLICK HERE: The full order from final practice in Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
15:33
Top 10 in FP3

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda and Antonelli.

15:30
Chequered flag

During that Hamilton chatter, Norris has pipped Piastri at the top of the timesheets. 

15:30
Verstappen improves

Verstappen moves up to fourth in the Red Bull, 0.8s down on Piastri. 

15:26
More Hamilton radio

“I just don’t have grip, mate. I don’t know…”

15:25
Hamilton improves

Hamilton improves to 12th, 1.2s down on Norris' top time. Concerning for the seven-time world champion. 

15:24
Hamilton radio

Hamilton asks: "How much am I down in the sectors?"

His engineer replies: "7 tenths first sectors, 4 tenths second sector, and we aborted last sector..." 

15:20
The order with 10 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Albon, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Alonso and Sainz. 

15:16
Leclerc improves

It's only fourth-fastest for Leclerc, 0.8s off Piastri's impressive time. 

15:15
Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2

Norris slots into second, 0.158s behind his teammate. 

15:14
Mega time from Piastri

He sets a 1m27.513s to go 0.7s ahead of Russell.

15:11
Into the final 20 minutes

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Albon, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Gasly. 

15:07
Leclerc improves

Leclerc moves up to third in the Ferrari, 0.2s down on Piastri. 

15:02
Red Bulls on the move

Verstappen moves into third-fastest in the Red Bull, a couple of tenths shy of Piastri's top time.

Tsunoda goes sixth. 

14:59
The order with 30 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Doohan and Gasly. 

14:54
Norris improves

Norris makes it a McLaren 1-2 again - 0.158s between them two. 

14:53
Piastri takes top spot again

His time is a 1m28.605s to go 0.2s ahead of Leclerc. 

14:51
Ferraris on the move

Leclerc storms to the top of the timesheets now with a 1m28.860s to go 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. A bit of a moment for Leclerc in the final corner doesn't stop him from taking top spot. 

14:50
Verstappen takes to the top

A 1m29.077s for the reigning world champion, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.

Current top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Bearman, Doohan, Ocon, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hadjar and Bortoleto. 

14:48
Norris into second

0.085s between the McLaren duo at the top of the timesheets. 

14:47
Piastri goes fastest

A 1m29.118s for the McLaren driver, which puts him 0.5s ahead of Doohan.

Norris is also out on track. 

14:44
Doohan back on top

Doohan sets a 1m29.666s - 0.3s quicker than he went yesterday. A good lap from the Alpine driver. 

14:39
Ocon lowers the benchmark

Ocon beats Doohan's top time by just 0.098s to top the timesheets. 

14:37
Bortoleto makes up for lost time
14:35
First times on the board

A 1m30.613s for Doohan, 1.5s ahead of Bortoleto. 

