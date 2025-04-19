2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.778s
|1m27.529s
|1m27.294s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.901s
|1m27.545s
|1m27.304s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.282s
|1m27.599s
|1m27.407s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.552s
|1m27.866s
|1m27.670s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.128s
|1m27.798s
|1m27.866s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.354s
|1m28.024s
|1m28.164s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.372s
|1m28.102s
|1m28.201s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.226s
|1m27.990s
|1m28.204s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.421s
|1m28.025s
|1m28.367s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.805s
|1m27.481s
|No Time Set
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.279s
|1m28.109s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.561s
|1m28.191s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.548s
|1m28.303s
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.571s
|1m28.418s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.536s
|1m28.646s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.645s
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.739s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.782s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.092s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.465s
Max Verstappen produced another faultless lap to take pole position for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It was a dramatic qualifying session, which saw Lando Norris crash out during the first runs of Q3.
Norris lost control of his McLaren during the Turn 4-5 sequence of corners, leaving him 10th on the grid for the race.
Verstappen capitalised on Norris’ crash to take his second pole position of the year.
He beat Oscar Piastri to pole by less than a tenth of a second.
Mercedes’ George Russell continued his solid start to the year, securing third on the grid.
Charles Leclerc will start the race from fourth in the lead Ferrari, just ahead of Kimi Antonelli.
Carlos Sainz beat Lewis Hamilton to sixth, while Yuki Tsunoda secured eighth in the second Red Bull.
Pierre Gasly was in the top 10 again in the Alpine, putting it ninth.