2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.778s 1m27.529s 1m27.294s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.901s 1m27.545s 1m27.304s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.282s 1m27.599s 1m27.407s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.552s 1m27.866s 1m27.670s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.128s 1m27.798s 1m27.866s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.354s 1m28.024s 1m28.164s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.372s 1m28.102s 1m28.201s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.226s 1m27.990s 1m28.204s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.421s 1m28.025s 1m28.367s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.805s 1m27.481s No Time Set 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.279s 1m28.109s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.561s 1m28.191s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.548s 1m28.303s 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.571s 1m28.418s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.536s 1m28.646s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.645s 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.739s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.782s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.092s 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.465s

Max Verstappen produced another faultless lap to take pole position for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was a dramatic qualifying session, which saw Lando Norris crash out during the first runs of Q3.

Norris lost control of his McLaren during the Turn 4-5 sequence of corners, leaving him 10th on the grid for the race.

Verstappen capitalised on Norris’ crash to take his second pole position of the year.

He beat Oscar Piastri to pole by less than a tenth of a second.

Mercedes’ George Russell continued his solid start to the year, securing third on the grid.

Charles Leclerc will start the race from fourth in the lead Ferrari, just ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

Carlos Sainz beat Lewis Hamilton to sixth, while Yuki Tsunoda secured eighth in the second Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly was in the top 10 again in the Alpine, putting it ninth.