2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.778s1m27.529s1m27.294s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.901s1m27.545s1m27.304s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.282s1m27.599s1m27.407s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.552s1m27.866s1m27.670s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.128s1m27.798s1m27.866s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.354s1m28.024s1m28.164s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.372s1m28.102s1m28.201s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.226s1m27.990s1m28.204s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.421s1m28.025s1m28.367s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.805s1m27.481sNo Time Set
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.279s1m28.109s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.561s1m28.191s 
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.548s1m28.303s 
14Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.571s1m28.418s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.536s1m28.646s 
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.645s  
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.739s  
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.782s  
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.092s  
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.465s  

Max Verstappen produced another faultless lap to take pole position for the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was a dramatic qualifying session, which saw Lando Norris crash out during the first runs of Q3.

Norris lost control of his McLaren during the Turn 4-5 sequence of corners, leaving him 10th on the grid for the race.

Verstappen capitalised on Norris’ crash to take his second pole position of the year.

He beat Oscar Piastri to pole by less than a tenth of a second.

Mercedes’ George Russell continued his solid start to the year, securing third on the grid.

Charles Leclerc will start the race from fourth in the lead Ferrari, just ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

Carlos Sainz beat Lewis Hamilton to sixth, while Yuki Tsunoda secured eighth in the second Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly was in the top 10 again in the Alpine, putting it ninth. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

