Lando Norris suffers major blow in F1 title race with Q3 crash in Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris will start Sunday’s F1 Saudi Grand Prix no higher than 10th on the grid after crashing out in qualifying.

Norris lost control of his McLaren F1 car after running wide on the kerb in the Turn 4-5 sequence.

It’s a major blow to Norris’ F1 title chances, given his small lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the championship standings.

Norris has been on the back foot this season, admitting that he’s struggled to get to grips with this year’s car.

Even though he won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, he faced intense pressure from Piastri throughout the race.

Piastri came out on top in China, while Verstappen returned to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris, then, endured an error-strewn Bahrain Grand Prix after qualifying sixth on the grid.

This was put in stark contrast to Piastri, who controlled the race from pole position.

Up until his Q3 crash, Norris appeared to be back on form and was in the fight to take pole with his teammate.

Norris has never out-qualified Piastri at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with the Australian coming out on top in 2023 and 2024.

Provided Norris doesn’t require a chassis change - or any new engine components following the crash - he will start Sunday’s race from 10th on the grid at best.