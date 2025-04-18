Lewis Hamilton
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE!

Follow Crash.net's live coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

18 Apr 2025
15:44
Your surprise FP1 pacesetter
15:34
FP1 results
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.239s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m29.246s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.309s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m29.341s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.606s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.618s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m29.779s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.815s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.818s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m29.821s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.907s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.916s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.934s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.976s
15Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.011s
16Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.183s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.583s
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.595s
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.029s
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.038s
15:30
Gasly tops FP1

The chequered flag is out and that's the first hour of practice done. 

Gasly is quickest for Alpine, edging out McLaren's Norris by 0.007s. 

Leclerc takes third for Ferrari, ahead of Piastri and Albon's Williams. 

15:23
Verstappen reports high-speed concern

Verstappen isn't happy with his Red Bull in the high speed, reporting: "I'm very loose in the high speed, especially."

15:18
Sainz unhappy with Ferrari

Sainz is not happy after encountering a slow-moving Ferrari on his latest lap. 

"That is so dangerous. You cannot let me by there. Please someone tell the Ferrari to not let people by there, it's so dangerous," Sainz laments over team radio. 

15:12
Leclerc up to third but Hamilton struggling

Leclerc has finally shown a glimpse of promising pace from Ferrari as he goes third, just 0.070s behind Gasly's best time. 

Hamilton, meanwhile, is having a tougher time of it and is down in P10 - over six-tenths off the pace.

The seven-time world champion has been complaining about a lack of grip over team radio and is struggling in the first sector compared to Leclerc. That's where his biggest losses are. 

15:08
Gasly fastest for Alpine!

Out of nowhere, Gasly produces a 1m29.239s to go fastest of all in his Alpine. 

That lap is just 0.007s quicker than Norris's previous benchmark. 

15:06
Russell doesn't improve

Russell cannot improve on the soft tyre and is P3 for Mercedes behind the McLaren pair. 

The Red Bulls of Verstappen and Tsunoda are closely matched but only fifth and sixth, behind Ferrari's Leclerc. 

Leclerc is more than half a second adrift, while teammate Hamilton is currently P9, nearly a second adrift. It's not been a great start to Friday for Ferrari...

15:01
Norris back on top

Norris, on soft tyres, pulls 0.428s clear of the rest with a 1m29.246s. 

The McLaren driver takes top spot from Russell's Mercedes. 

Piastri has also completed a soft tyre lap but is 0.462s down on his teammate. 

14:58
Time for softs!

With just over half an hour to go in FP1, the teams are switching onto soft tyres. 

Sainz has just gone second-quickest with the red-walled tyres on his Williams.

14:53
Tsunoda just behind Verstappen

Tsunoda has slotted into P4, just 0.175s behind Red Bull teammate Verstappen. 

Red Bull will be encouraged by that as they look to bounce back from their bruising weekend in Bahrain. 

14:48
Ferrari off the pace

Russell is back on top with a 1m29.674s, ahead of Norris, Verstappen and the other McLaren of Piastri. 

Ferrari, meanwhile, are lagging some way off the pace currently. 

Leclerc and Hamilton sit P9 and P10, with both over a second slower than the time managed by Russell on the same medium compound. 

14:45
Big lock up for Bearman!
14:42
Russell and Norris trade fastest laps

Times are quickly changing! 

Russell briefly shoots to the top of the timesheets in his Mercedes, before Norris usurps him by nearly half a second with a 1m29.990s. 

Norris is the first driver to dip below the 1m30s. 

14:40
Norris now goes top

Now it's Norris's time to set the pace with a 1m30.454s.

Piastri also improves but ends up 0.113s slower than his teammate to make it a McLaren 1-2. 

Verstappen is third, 0.148s back, with Sainz and Gasly currently P4 and P5. 

14:35
Piastri sets early pace

A busy start to FP1 with plenty of drivers on track and immediately pushing. 

Piastri leads the way early on with a 1m31.548s. He's 0.216s clear of Verstappen's Red Bull, while McLaren teammate Norris sits third, 0.339s slower. 

14:30
FP1 is go!

We have a green light at the end of the pitlane and FP1 in Jeddah is underway!

14:21
Verstappen's future the hot topic

Arriving in Jeddah Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has dominated chatter in the F1 paddock. 

The four-time world champion was keen to shut down speculation when he was grilled about the situation during Thursday's press conference. 

A bombshell report has since emerged in Italian media claiming Aston Martin are willing to offer Verstappen a €264m "deal of the century" to prize him away from Red Bull on a three-year contract. 

Verstappen will no doubt face further questions as the weekend goes on.

14:18
McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull bring upgrades

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are among the teams bringing upgrades this weekend. 

McLaren have brought some new bits to generally improve their car, including a revised diffuser, while Ferrari are focusing on optimising their rear wing with a shorter-chord top rear wing flag. 

Red Bull are seeking to get on top of their RB21 troubles and have changed their beam wing and engine cover. 

Sauber are introducing the most extensive upgrade package, including floor revisions and changes to the front and rear wings. 

14:11
Oscar Piastri the McLaren driver in form

Oscar Piastri laid down his championship credentials by producing a flawless weekend last time out in Bahrain, as he cooly converted pole position into a dominant victory. 

The Australian's second win from the opening four races brings him within three points of McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has admitted that he is currently not comfortable and lacking confidence in the MCL39. 

Piastri arrives in Jeddah as the man in form. Can he continue his purple patch and take the lead of the world championship for the first time in his F1 career? 

14:05
Almost time for Friday practice

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

We have two practice sessions coming up from the fast and furious Jeddah street circuit, with the first hour of running starting at 2.30pm UK time. 

A bit like in Bahrain last week, FP1 will not be a very representative session given it takes place during the day, at a different time and in different conditions to when qualifying and Sunday's grand prix will be held. 

We will keep you up to date with all of today's action. 

