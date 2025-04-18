2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE!
Follow Crash.net's live coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
- How to watch 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice today
- FP1 takes place from 2.30-3.30pm UK time, with FP2 between 6-7pm
- McLaren's Lando Norris leads championship by three points
- Max Verstappen's Red Bull future the big talking point in Jeddah
|2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.239s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.246s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.309s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.341s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.606s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.618s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m29.779s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.815s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.818s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m29.821s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.907s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.916s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.934s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.976s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.011s
|16
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.183s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.583s
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.595s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.029s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.038s
The chequered flag is out and that's the first hour of practice done.
Gasly is quickest for Alpine, edging out McLaren's Norris by 0.007s.
Leclerc takes third for Ferrari, ahead of Piastri and Albon's Williams.
Verstappen isn't happy with his Red Bull in the high speed, reporting: "I'm very loose in the high speed, especially."
Sainz is not happy after encountering a slow-moving Ferrari on his latest lap.
"That is so dangerous. You cannot let me by there. Please someone tell the Ferrari to not let people by there, it's so dangerous," Sainz laments over team radio.
Leclerc has finally shown a glimpse of promising pace from Ferrari as he goes third, just 0.070s behind Gasly's best time.
Hamilton, meanwhile, is having a tougher time of it and is down in P10 - over six-tenths off the pace.
The seven-time world champion has been complaining about a lack of grip over team radio and is struggling in the first sector compared to Leclerc. That's where his biggest losses are.
Out of nowhere, Gasly produces a 1m29.239s to go fastest of all in his Alpine.
That lap is just 0.007s quicker than Norris's previous benchmark.
Russell cannot improve on the soft tyre and is P3 for Mercedes behind the McLaren pair.
The Red Bulls of Verstappen and Tsunoda are closely matched but only fifth and sixth, behind Ferrari's Leclerc.
Leclerc is more than half a second adrift, while teammate Hamilton is currently P9, nearly a second adrift. It's not been a great start to Friday for Ferrari...
Norris, on soft tyres, pulls 0.428s clear of the rest with a 1m29.246s.
The McLaren driver takes top spot from Russell's Mercedes.
Piastri has also completed a soft tyre lap but is 0.462s down on his teammate.
With just over half an hour to go in FP1, the teams are switching onto soft tyres.
Sainz has just gone second-quickest with the red-walled tyres on his Williams.
Tsunoda has slotted into P4, just 0.175s behind Red Bull teammate Verstappen.
Red Bull will be encouraged by that as they look to bounce back from their bruising weekend in Bahrain.
Russell is back on top with a 1m29.674s, ahead of Norris, Verstappen and the other McLaren of Piastri.
Ferrari, meanwhile, are lagging some way off the pace currently.
Leclerc and Hamilton sit P9 and P10, with both over a second slower than the time managed by Russell on the same medium compound.
📻 "I don't know what happened there"— Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2025
A sizeable lock-up, and slight brush of the wall, for Ollie Bearman! 😳#F1#SaudiArabianGPpic.twitter.com/QMYgnAxl4s
Times are quickly changing!
Russell briefly shoots to the top of the timesheets in his Mercedes, before Norris usurps him by nearly half a second with a 1m29.990s.
Norris is the first driver to dip below the 1m30s.
Now it's Norris's time to set the pace with a 1m30.454s.
Piastri also improves but ends up 0.113s slower than his teammate to make it a McLaren 1-2.
Verstappen is third, 0.148s back, with Sainz and Gasly currently P4 and P5.
A busy start to FP1 with plenty of drivers on track and immediately pushing.
Piastri leads the way early on with a 1m31.548s. He's 0.216s clear of Verstappen's Red Bull, while McLaren teammate Norris sits third, 0.339s slower.
We have a green light at the end of the pitlane and FP1 in Jeddah is underway!
Arriving in Jeddah Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has dominated chatter in the F1 paddock.
The four-time world champion was keen to shut down speculation when he was grilled about the situation during Thursday's press conference.
A bombshell report has since emerged in Italian media claiming Aston Martin are willing to offer Verstappen a €264m "deal of the century" to prize him away from Red Bull on a three-year contract.
Verstappen will no doubt face further questions as the weekend goes on.
McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are among the teams bringing upgrades this weekend.
McLaren have brought some new bits to generally improve their car, including a revised diffuser, while Ferrari are focusing on optimising their rear wing with a shorter-chord top rear wing flag.
Red Bull are seeking to get on top of their RB21 troubles and have changed their beam wing and engine cover.
Sauber are introducing the most extensive upgrade package, including floor revisions and changes to the front and rear wings.
Oscar Piastri laid down his championship credentials by producing a flawless weekend last time out in Bahrain, as he cooly converted pole position into a dominant victory.
The Australian's second win from the opening four races brings him within three points of McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has admitted that he is currently not comfortable and lacking confidence in the MCL39.
Piastri arrives in Jeddah as the man in form. Can he continue his purple patch and take the lead of the world championship for the first time in his F1 career?
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
We have two practice sessions coming up from the fast and furious Jeddah street circuit, with the first hour of running starting at 2.30pm UK time.
A bit like in Bahrain last week, FP1 will not be a very representative session given it takes place during the day, at a different time and in different conditions to when qualifying and Sunday's grand prix will be held.
We will keep you up to date with all of today's action.