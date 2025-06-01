F1
F1
LIVE

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of race day at the 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

It's race day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by just three points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship - and they share the front row of the grid.

With Max Verstappen right behind them, we're set up for an exciting day.

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing his first podium in a grand prix for Ferrari, and he starts the race from fifth. 


 

01 Jun 2025
14:50
Verstappen radio

Verstappen team radio: "It's again like I have no clutch whilst upshifting." 

GP: "1973?" 

Verstappen: "Yeah, maybe '74 now."

14:48
The order on Lap 33/66

Piastri is running 5.2s ahead of Norris. Leclerc, Verstappen, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Bearman complete the top 10. 

14:46
Great pace from Leclerc

He's just 4.4s behind Norris in the fight for second.

Verstappen is flying on his new medium tyres - he's probably on a three-stopper. 

14:44
Lap 31/66

Piastri is now back in the lead, 4.8s ahead of Norris. Leclerc is still up there, 4.9s behind the second McLaren driver. 

14:43
Verstappen pits

Verstappen comes in for his second pit stop of the afternoon. A set of mediums for the Red Bull driver.

14:41
McLarens increase their pace

3.3s between Verstappen and Piastri at the front of the pack. 

14:39
Lap 27/66

Verstappen is 4.2s ahead of Piastri. Norris is 4.6s behind his teammate. 

14:39
Horrendous pace from Hamilton

He's running 9.0s behind teammate Leclerc now. What's going on? 

14:36
A few overtakes

Antonelli gets past Gasly into Turn 1 for seventh. Similarly, Hadjar overtakes Hulkenberg for P9. 

14:35
The order on Lap 23/66

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Antonelli, Hulkenberg and Hadjar. 

14:33
McLaren respond with Piastri

A slick pit stop from McLaren to get Piastri onto a fresh set of tyres. He rejoins in second behind Verstappen.

14:32
Norris comes into the pit lane

Norris come in to the pit lane at the end of Lap 21. McLaren fit a set of mediums.

14:29
Lap 19/66

Piastri has responded well here and upped his lead to 4.9s. 

14:28
The order on Lap 18/66

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson, Hamilton and Bortoleto. 

14:27
Leclerc is the next driver to pit

He's also on the mediums. He rejoins in seventh ahead of Lawson and Hamilton.

14:25
Hamilton comes into the pits

Hamilton comes into the pit lane for mediums. He rejoins in ninth. 

14:24
Verstappen sets the fastest lap

A 1m19.630s for Verstappen as he puts in the fastest lap. That's 1.2s quicker than Piastri at the front.

14:22
Norris is closing in

The gap between the top two is now 4.1s. 

14:21
Verstappen stops

Verstappen comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of soft tyres. He rejoins in eighth. 

14:20
Lap 13/66

Norris uses DRS to breeze past Verstappen into Turn 1. Norris is up to second now, 4.3s off Piastri.

14:18
Verstappen radio

"No grip - compared to them at least," Verstappen reports over team radio. 

14:17
Leclerc has gapped Hamilton

1.7s between the two Ferrari drivers now in the race for fourth. 

14:16
Team orders at Ferrari

Hamilton lets Leclerc through into Turn 1. Let's see what Leclerc can do in clean air now. 

14:15
The order on Lap 9/66

Piastri is 3.4s ahead of Verstappen. Norris is now 0.9s behind Verstappen.

14:14
Hamilton is struggling

Surely Ferrari have to make a call soon. Leclerc is being held up now. 

