2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Verstappen team radio: "It's again like I have no clutch whilst upshifting."
GP: "1973?"
Verstappen: "Yeah, maybe '74 now."
It's race day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by just three points at the top of the F1 drivers' championship - and they share the front row of the grid.
With Max Verstappen right behind them, we're set up for an exciting day.
Lewis Hamilton is eyeing his first podium in a grand prix for Ferrari, and he starts the race from fifth.
Piastri is running 5.2s ahead of Norris. Leclerc, Verstappen, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Antonelli, Hadjar, Hulkenberg and Bearman complete the top 10.
He's just 4.4s behind Norris in the fight for second.
Verstappen is flying on his new medium tyres - he's probably on a three-stopper.
Piastri is now back in the lead, 4.8s ahead of Norris. Leclerc is still up there, 4.9s behind the second McLaren driver.
Verstappen comes in for his second pit stop of the afternoon. A set of mediums for the Red Bull driver.
3.3s between Verstappen and Piastri at the front of the pack.
Verstappen is 4.2s ahead of Piastri. Norris is 4.6s behind his teammate.
He's running 9.0s behind teammate Leclerc now. What's going on?
Antonelli gets past Gasly into Turn 1 for seventh. Similarly, Hadjar overtakes Hulkenberg for P9.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Antonelli, Hulkenberg and Hadjar.
A slick pit stop from McLaren to get Piastri onto a fresh set of tyres. He rejoins in second behind Verstappen.
Norris come in to the pit lane at the end of Lap 21. McLaren fit a set of mediums.
Piastri has responded well here and upped his lead to 4.9s.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson, Hamilton and Bortoleto.
He's also on the mediums. He rejoins in seventh ahead of Lawson and Hamilton.
Hamilton comes into the pit lane for mediums. He rejoins in ninth.
A 1m19.630s for Verstappen as he puts in the fastest lap. That's 1.2s quicker than Piastri at the front.
The gap between the top two is now 4.1s.
Verstappen comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of soft tyres. He rejoins in eighth.
Norris uses DRS to breeze past Verstappen into Turn 1. Norris is up to second now, 4.3s off Piastri.
"No grip - compared to them at least," Verstappen reports over team radio.
1.7s between the two Ferrari drivers now in the race for fourth.
Hamilton lets Leclerc through into Turn 1. Let's see what Leclerc can do in clean air now.
Piastri is 3.4s ahead of Verstappen. Norris is now 0.9s behind Verstappen.
Surely Ferrari have to make a call soon. Leclerc is being held up now.