F1 World Championship points after 2025 Spanish GP

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead over Lando Norris following his fifth F1 victory of the season.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 186 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 176 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 137 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 111 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 94 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 71 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 48 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 42 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 21 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 16 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 12 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 10 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 17 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 4 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 2 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Piastri is 10 points ahead of Norris at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following the Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is now 49 points behind after finishing 10th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second time penalty for colliding with George Russell. Russell is in fourth, 17 points ahead of Charles Leclerc, who picked up his third podium of the year.

Lewis Hamilton is now 23 points behind his teammate following a disappointing weekend.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 7 362 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 165 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 159 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 144 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 54 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 28 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 26 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 16 9 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 16 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 11

McLaren have once again extended their lead in the 2025 F1 constructors' championship. They are nearly 200 points ahead of Ferrari, who sit in second ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.

It was a big race for Racing Bulls as they moved ahead of Haas. Sauber are now ahead of Aston Martin following Nico Hulkenberg's starring drive to P5.