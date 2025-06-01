F1 World Championship points after 2025 Spanish GP

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead over Lando Norris following his fifth F1 victory of the season. 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team5186
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team2176
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2137
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0111
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP094
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP071
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team048
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing042
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team021
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber016
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing012
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team011
15Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team010
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
17Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing04
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team02
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Piastri is 10 points ahead of Norris at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following the Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is now 49 points behind after finishing 10th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second time penalty for colliding with George Russell. Russell is in fourth, 17 points ahead of Charles Leclerc, who picked up his third podium of the year.

Lewis Hamilton is now 23 points behind his teammate following a disappointing weekend. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team7362
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0165
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0159
4Oracle Red Bull Racing2144
5Atlassian Williams Racing054
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team028
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team026
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber016
9Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team016
10BWT Alpine F1 Team011

McLaren have once again extended their lead in the 2025 F1 constructors' championship. They are nearly 200 points ahead of Ferrari, who sit in second ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.

It was a big race for Racing Bulls as they moved ahead of Haas. Sauber are now ahead of Aston Martin following Nico Hulkenberg's starring drive to P5. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Max Verstappen escapes further penalty for Charles Leclerc contact in Spanish GP
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
15m ago
Upsetting Max Verstappen in Spanish GP ‘unleashed the lion’ in him
Max Verstappen
F1 News
20m ago
Team radio reveals Max Verstappen fury amid George Russell F1 Spanish GP drama
Max Verstappen
F1 Results
22m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results after Max Verstappen penalty
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
44m ago
Christian Horner dismisses Nico Rosberg as he’s grilled on Max Verstappen penalty
Horner and Verstappen

More News

RR News
52m ago
Michael Dunlop hints at Isle of Man TT pace after “sandbagging” theory
Michael Dunlop
RR Results
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT Qualifying results (Sunday)
Dean Harrison
F1 News
1h ago
Toto Wolff puzzled by Max Verstappen’s “incomprehensible” move on George Russell
Toto Wolff
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen left walking F1 race ban tightrope after Spanish GP penalty
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Huge U-turn in Johann Zarco’s Honda 2026 hopes
Johann Zarco