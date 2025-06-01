F1 World Championship points after 2025 Spanish GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri has extended his lead over Lando Norris following his fifth F1 victory of the season.
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|186
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|176
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|137
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|111
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|94
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|71
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|48
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|42
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|21
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|16
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|14
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|11
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|10
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|4
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|2
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Piastri is 10 points ahead of Norris at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following the Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is now 49 points behind after finishing 10th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Verstappen was hit with a 10-second time penalty for colliding with George Russell. Russell is in fourth, 17 points ahead of Charles Leclerc, who picked up his third podium of the year.
Lewis Hamilton is now 23 points behind his teammate following a disappointing weekend.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|362
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|165
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|159
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|144
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|54
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|28
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|26
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|16
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|16
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|11
McLaren have once again extended their lead in the 2025 F1 constructors' championship. They are nearly 200 points ahead of Ferrari, who sit in second ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.
It was a big race for Racing Bulls as they moved ahead of Haas. Sauber are now ahead of Aston Martin following Nico Hulkenberg's starring drive to P5.