Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is how the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.
How the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
Oscar Piastri heads a McLaren front row lock-out from teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen lines up third, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row two.
Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is seventh, with Pierre Gasly lining up in P8 for Alpine.
Isack Hadjar goes from ninth, with Fernando Alonso starting his home race 10th.
Gabriel Bortoleto starts a career-high 12th for Sauber as he seeks a first points finish in F1.
Williams' Carlos Sainz lines up a disappointing 18th on home soil.
At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda props up the rear of the field for Red Bull after a nightmare qualifying.