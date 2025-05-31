Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri heads a McLaren front row lock-out from teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen lines up third, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row two.

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is seventh, with Pierre Gasly lining up in P8 for Alpine.

Isack Hadjar goes from ninth, with Fernando Alonso starting his home race 10th.

Gabriel Bortoleto starts a career-high 12th for Sauber as he seeks a first points finish in F1.

Williams' Carlos Sainz lines up a disappointing 18th on home soil.

At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda props up the rear of the field for Red Bull after a nightmare qualifying.