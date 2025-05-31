Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is how the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.

How the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri heads a McLaren front row lock-out from teammate and F1 title rival Lando Norris. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen lines up third, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him on row two. 

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is seventh, with Pierre Gasly lining up in P8 for Alpine. 

Isack Hadjar goes from ninth, with Fernando Alonso starting his home race 10th. 

Gabriel Bortoleto starts a career-high 12th for Sauber as he seeks a first points finish in F1. 

Williams' Carlos Sainz lines up a disappointing 18th on home soil. 

At the other end of the grid, Yuki Tsunoda props up the rear of the field for Red Bull after a nightmare qualifying.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

