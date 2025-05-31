2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri claims pole position for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.551s1m11.998s1m11.546s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.799s1m12.056s1m11.755s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.798s1m12.358s1m11.848s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.806s1m12.407s1m11.848s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.058s1m12.447s1m12.045s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.815s1m12.585s1m12.111s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.014s1m12.495s1m12.131s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.081s1m12.611s1m12.199s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.139s1m12.461s1m12.252s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.102a1m12.523s1m12.284s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.044s1m12.641s 
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.045s1m12.756s 
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.039s1m12.763s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.038s1m13.058s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.074s1m13.315s 
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.190s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.201a  
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.203s  
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.334s  
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.385s  

Piastri back on top in qualifying 

Piastri beat McLaren teammate and direct F1 title Lando Norris to score his fourth pole of the 2025 season.

The Australian, who has seen his championship lead cut down to just three points over the past two race weekends, outpaced Norris by 0.209 seconds - the biggest pole margin of the year so far.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured third place on the grid, 0.302s down on Piastri’s McLaren.

George Russell set exactly the same time as Verstappen to put his Mercedes fourth ahead of former teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his best result in regular qualifying since joining Ferrari with fifth.

Kimi Antonelli was sixth-fastest in the second Mercedes, while Charles Leclerc was P7 after completing just a single run in Q3.

Pierre Gasly took eighth for Alpine, with Isack Hajdar and Fernando Alonso completing the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Aston Martin respectively.

Alex Albon narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Williams.

F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto produced a lap good enough for 12th as he scored his best qualifying result of the season for Sauber.

Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was 13th, ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Oliver Bearman’s Haas.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was 16th fastest ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas, while Carlos Sainz had a qualifying to forget on home soil. The Williams driver was knocked out in Q1 with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid.

Franco Colapinto looked like he had the pace to contest for a place in Q2 before his Alpine broke down coming out of the pits at the start of the final runs, leaving him down in 19th.

It was a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was slowest of all in 20th. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

