Oscar Piastri claims pole position for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.551s 1m11.998s 1m11.546s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.799s 1m12.056s 1m11.755s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.798s 1m12.358s 1m11.848s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.806s 1m12.407s 1m11.848s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.058s 1m12.447s 1m12.045s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.815s 1m12.585s 1m12.111s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.014s 1m12.495s 1m12.131s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.081s 1m12.611s 1m12.199s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.139s 1m12.461s 1m12.252s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.102a 1m12.523s 1m12.284s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.044s 1m12.641s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.045s 1m12.756s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.039s 1m12.763s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.038s 1m13.058s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.074s 1m13.315s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.190s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.201a 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.203s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.334s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.385s

Piastri back on top in qualifying

Piastri beat McLaren teammate and direct F1 title Lando Norris to score his fourth pole of the 2025 season.

The Australian, who has seen his championship lead cut down to just three points over the past two race weekends, outpaced Norris by 0.209 seconds - the biggest pole margin of the year so far.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured third place on the grid, 0.302s down on Piastri’s McLaren.

George Russell set exactly the same time as Verstappen to put his Mercedes fourth ahead of former teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his best result in regular qualifying since joining Ferrari with fifth.

Kimi Antonelli was sixth-fastest in the second Mercedes, while Charles Leclerc was P7 after completing just a single run in Q3.

Pierre Gasly took eighth for Alpine, with Isack Hajdar and Fernando Alonso completing the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Aston Martin respectively.

Alex Albon narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Williams.

F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto produced a lap good enough for 12th as he scored his best qualifying result of the season for Sauber.

Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was 13th, ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Oliver Bearman’s Haas.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was 16th fastest ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas, while Carlos Sainz had a qualifying to forget on home soil. The Williams driver was knocked out in Q1 with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid.

Franco Colapinto looked like he had the pace to contest for a place in Q2 before his Alpine broke down coming out of the pits at the start of the final runs, leaving him down in 19th.

It was a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was slowest of all in 20th.