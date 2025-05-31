2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri claims pole position for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.551s
|1m11.998s
|1m11.546s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.799s
|1m12.056s
|1m11.755s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.798s
|1m12.358s
|1m11.848s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.806s
|1m12.407s
|1m11.848s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.058s
|1m12.447s
|1m12.045s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.815s
|1m12.585s
|1m12.111s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.014s
|1m12.495s
|1m12.131s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.081s
|1m12.611s
|1m12.199s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.139s
|1m12.461s
|1m12.252s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.102a
|1m12.523s
|1m12.284s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.044s
|1m12.641s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.045s
|1m12.756s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.039s
|1m12.763s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.038s
|1m13.058s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.074s
|1m13.315s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.190s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.201a
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.203s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.334s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.385s
Piastri back on top in qualifying
Piastri beat McLaren teammate and direct F1 title Lando Norris to score his fourth pole of the 2025 season.
The Australian, who has seen his championship lead cut down to just three points over the past two race weekends, outpaced Norris by 0.209 seconds - the biggest pole margin of the year so far.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured third place on the grid, 0.302s down on Piastri’s McLaren.
George Russell set exactly the same time as Verstappen to put his Mercedes fourth ahead of former teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who claimed his best result in regular qualifying since joining Ferrari with fifth.
Kimi Antonelli was sixth-fastest in the second Mercedes, while Charles Leclerc was P7 after completing just a single run in Q3.
Pierre Gasly took eighth for Alpine, with Isack Hajdar and Fernando Alonso completing the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Aston Martin respectively.
Alex Albon narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 as he ended up 11th for Williams.
F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto produced a lap good enough for 12th as he scored his best qualifying result of the season for Sauber.
Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson was 13th, ahead of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and Oliver Bearman’s Haas.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg was 16th fastest ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas, while Carlos Sainz had a qualifying to forget on home soil. The Williams driver was knocked out in Q1 with a time only good enough for 18th on the grid.
Franco Colapinto looked like he had the pace to contest for a place in Q2 before his Alpine broke down coming out of the pits at the start of the final runs, leaving him down in 19th.
It was a disastrous qualifying for Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was slowest of all in 20th.