Nico Rosberg confirms Lewis Hamilton’s complaint about Ferrari car

Nico Rosberg supports Lewis Hamilton's assessment about Ferrari's F1 car.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg has backed Lewis Hamilton claim about Ferrari’s F1 car following a challenging Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton branded his Ferrari SF25 as “not driveable” over team radio after ending up 11th in the timesheet at the end of second practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday.

Hamilton finished FP2 with a time that was nearly eight tenths slower than the pacesetting McLaren of Oscar Piastri. Reflecting on Friday practice, the 40-year-old Briton described it as “not a good day”.

“Not fun. It’s a beautiful place. The weather has been amazing but no. Not a good day,” Hamilton added.

“I wouldn’t say I am motivating the team at the moment. Just keep your head down, keep working away. You can’t give up. You keep going, keep pushing. Keep trying to focus on solving the issues which we will try to do.

“You arrive on a Friday and you’re hoping for a good day, and it doesn’t go well but then you have a weekend in Monaco where all of a sudden the car feels great. I thought the car was going to be good today but it wasn’t too bad in P1. P2 was quite a lot worse.

“Naturally that’s frustrating for everyone. We had some problem which meant we were losing some downforce, so hopefully with that fix for tomorrow we’ll be in a better place.”

Rosberg validates Hamilton’s complaint

Hamilton’s assessment of his Ferrari was supported by former Mercedes F1 title rival Rosberg, who watched the behaviour of the car from trackside on Friday.

"I was out there trackside watching Lewis and Charles, and I can confirm that the Ferrari is not driveable,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

“It had more understeer than the others, and more snap oversteer. There was a bit more of everything going on.

"But they’re still in the hunt because, apparently, even with the balance problems the car is still relatively fast, especially on the long runs.”

Hamilton fared little better in final practice on Saturday as he ended up ninth-quickest, 1.1 seconds behind Piastri.

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was third-quickest and seven tenths adrift of the lead McLaren. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
11m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying cancelled due to poor weather conditions
Dean Harrison
MotoGP News
25m ago
Do the Italian TV broadcasters know Pedro Acosta’s No1 choice of new team?
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
45m ago
Nico Rosberg confirms Lewis Hamilton’s complaint about Ferrari car
Lewis Hamilton
F1
55m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Ferrari
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Saturday)
Davey Todd

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Colton Herta "embarrassed to be associated with cheating” after Andretti’s Indy 500 controversy
Colton Herta
NASCAR News
2h ago
Jimmie Johnson expects to contest a “fair amount” of NASCAR races next year
Jimmie Johnson
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati hit with “tough to improve on near-perfect” judgement of their problems
Ducati
RR
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Saturday Qualifying UPDATES
Michael Dunlop
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Oscar Piastri