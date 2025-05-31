2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Oscar Piastri set a blistering pace to dominate final practice at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.387s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.913s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.130s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.139s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.375s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.375s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.405s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.414s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.527s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.637s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.722s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m13.733s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.758s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.892s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.904s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.954s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.085s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.138s 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m14.289s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.460s

Piastri laid down the gauntlet to McLaren teammate Lando Norris and the rest of the field in FP3 at Barcelona.

The Australian produced a rapid 1m12.387s to end up over half a second clear of Norris, and seven tenths ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who ended up nearly a full second adrift of the fastest McLaren in his Red Bull.

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continued to impress with a lap time good enough for sixth.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Fernando Alonso the only Aston Martin to appear inside the top 10.

Lewis Hamilton was four-tenths behind teammate Leclerc as the seven-time world champion took ninth, while Liam Lawson was 10th for Racing Bulls.

McLaren head into qualifying as the firm favourites for pole position after unleashing ominous pace in the final practice session.

Qualifying gets underway at 3pm UK time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.