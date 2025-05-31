2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri set a blistering pace to dominate final practice at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.387s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.913s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.130s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.139s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.375s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.375s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.405s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.414s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.527s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.637s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.722s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m13.733s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.758s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.892s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.904s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.954s
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.085s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.138s
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m14.289s
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.460s

Piastri laid down the gauntlet to McLaren teammate Lando Norris and the rest of the field in FP3 at Barcelona. 

The Australian produced a rapid 1m12.387s to end up over half a second clear of Norris, and seven tenths ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who ended up nearly a full second adrift of the fastest McLaren in his Red Bull. 

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continued to impress with a lap time good enough for sixth. 

Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Fernando Alonso the only Aston Martin to appear inside the top 10. 

Lewis Hamilton was four-tenths behind teammate Leclerc as the seven-time world champion took ninth, while Liam Lawson was 10th for Racing Bulls. 

McLaren head into qualifying as the firm favourites for pole position after unleashing ominous pace in the final practice session. 

Qualifying gets underway at 3pm UK time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

