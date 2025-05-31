2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri set a blistering pace to dominate final practice at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.387s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.913s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.130s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.139s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.375s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.375s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.405s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.414s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.527s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.637s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.722s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m13.733s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.758s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.892s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.904s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.954s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.085s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.138s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m14.289s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.460s
Piastri laid down the gauntlet to McLaren teammate Lando Norris and the rest of the field in FP3 at Barcelona.
The Australian produced a rapid 1m12.387s to end up over half a second clear of Norris, and seven tenths ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who ended up nearly a full second adrift of the fastest McLaren in his Red Bull.
Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar continued to impress with a lap time good enough for sixth.
Kimi Antonelli was seventh in the other Mercedes, with Fernando Alonso the only Aston Martin to appear inside the top 10.
Lewis Hamilton was four-tenths behind teammate Leclerc as the seven-time world champion took ninth, while Liam Lawson was 10th for Racing Bulls.
McLaren head into qualifying as the firm favourites for pole position after unleashing ominous pace in the final practice session.
Qualifying gets underway at 3pm UK time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.