Just under one hour until lights out in Hungary.Will it rain?
LIVE F1 UPDATES: Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday Race Day
The final race before the F1 summer break is here at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
George Russell stormed to a shock pole position ahead of Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.
Max Verstappen hit trouble and is forced to start from 10th on the grid.
Rain is in the air once again so it's set to be an exciting afternoon.
Follow the action with the Crash.net live blog.
Just under one hour until lights out in Hungary.
Will it rain?
Read our report...
Former race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats after last year's finale
How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 Hungarian GP.