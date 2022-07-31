Crash Home
An aerial view of the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race Day.

LIVE F1 UPDATES: Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday Race Day

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

The final race before the F1 summer break is here at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

George Russell stormed to a shock pole position ahead of Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen hit trouble and is forced to start from 10th on the grid.

Rain is in the air once again so it's set to be an exciting afternoon.

Follow the action with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
Key Moments
13:03

Just under one hour until lights out in Hungary.

Will it rain?

12:55
12:50
What happened in qualifying?

Read our report...

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
12:44
Can Mercedes actually win?
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and team mate George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers parade.
12:38
Masi reveals death threats

Former race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats after last year's finale

Michael Masi (AUS) FIA Race
12:36
How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?

12:35
What can this man do from pole?
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,
12:35

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 Hungarian GP.

