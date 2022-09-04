Crash Home
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme.

LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Can anyone beat Verstappen?

Last Updated: 4 Seconds Ago

Race day at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix is here at Zandvoort.

Home hero Max Verstappen starts the race on pole position ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Can they - or Mercedes - stop Verstappen from taking a 10th victory of the season?

Follow all of the action here.

14:07

Replays show Hamilton touching Sainz into Turn 1 on the opening lap.

14:06

Magnussen went wide at Turn 2 before losing control of his car, brushing the barriers.

14:05

Verstappen leads Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Norris, Russell, Stroll, Ocon and Schumacher.

14:05

Magnussen has hit the barriers! He's down to 20th.

14:03

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton.

14:02

Here we go! It's lights out at Zandvoort.

14:00

The formation lap is now underway at Zandvoort.

13:58

Softs for everyone except Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Schumacher, Albon and Magnussen, who are on mediums.

13:56
13:52
13:47

There's a 20 percent of rain.

13:47
13:44

It's time for the Dutch national anthem.

13:34
13:20

The pit lane is now open at Zandvoort.

12:43
Perez's spin in quali
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB18 spins in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,
12:39
What happened in qualifying?

Read our report...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,
12:38
The Orange Army is here!
Circuit atmosphere - flags in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
12:37
12:37

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The race kicks off at 2pm BST.

