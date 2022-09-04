Replays show Hamilton touching Sainz into Turn 1 on the opening lap.
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Can anyone beat Verstappen?
Race day at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix is here at Zandvoort.
Home hero Max Verstappen starts the race on pole position ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Can they - or Mercedes - stop Verstappen from taking a 10th victory of the season?
Follow all of the action here.
Magnussen went wide at Turn 2 before losing control of his car, brushing the barriers.
Verstappen leads Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Norris, Russell, Stroll, Ocon and Schumacher.
Magnussen has hit the barriers! He's down to 20th.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton.
Here we go! It's lights out at Zandvoort.
The formation lap is now underway at Zandvoort.
Softs for everyone except Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Schumacher, Albon and Magnussen, who are on mediums.
There's a 20 percent of rain.
It's time for the Dutch national anthem.
The pit lane is now open at Zandvoort.
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
The race kicks off at 2pm BST.