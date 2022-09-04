F1 Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton in expletive-filled team radio rant at Mercedes colleagues
Lewis Hamilton vented his anger at his Mercedes team with an expletive-laden outburst on the radio during the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Hamilton was leading at Zandvoort but, when a Safety Car was removed allowing for a potential 12-lap shootout with his rival Max Verstappen, he was immediately overtaken.
Red Bull driver Verstappen, who hasn’t gone wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton too often since the events of Abu Dhabi 2021, zipped past his Mercedes rival on the first corner as racing resumed.
Hamilton’s teammate George Russell, and eventually Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, also overtook him.
“I can’t believe you guys f**** me, can’t tell you how *** I am,” Hamilton furiously said on his team radio.
Verstappen won his home race and was joined on the podium by Russell and Leclerc. Hamilton settled for fourth.